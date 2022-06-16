Now streaming on Netflix
The Plot:
A recently fired basketball scout Stanley Sugerman (Adam Sandler) for the Philadelphia 76ers discovers a phenomenal street ball player, Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez) while in Spain and sees the prospect as a future NBA player. Fueled with new-found purpose, Stanley makes it his mission to groom Bo as he believes they both can make it.
Lynn’s Take:
A surprisingly spirited sports underdog story, “Hustle” has the authenticity of NBA involvement and major ‘street cred’ with an all-star line-up of pro players and legends.
With this latest slam-dunk, Adam Sandler is having the last laugh. For anyone who dismisses the former “Saturday Night Live” comic actor as a lightweight because of a string of silly comedies featuring his doofus persona, “Hustle” is the perfect movie to reconsider his entertainment value.
After his award-winning dark turn in the disturbing “Uncut Gems,” Sandler has been out to prove naysayers wrong. By contrast, “Hustle” is a heartwarming, family-friendly that capitalizes on his strengths that endeared him to fans beginning in the 1990s. . He has matured into an actor projecting sincerity and substance.
As well-suited as he is as Stanley, the live-for-sports guy at a crossroads, Sandler is assisted by a first-rate ensemble. The affable Queen Latifah is a perfect teammate as his supportive wife Teresa, while Jordan Hall is dandy as their daughter Alex. The formidable team brass includes Robert Duvall as the '76ers owner Rex Merrick, Ben Foster as his ruthless son Vince and SNL’er Heidi Gardner as the more compassionate daughter Kat. Jaleel White is seen as the vice president of player personnel.
Sandler’s Sugerman’s relationship to all is an effortless progression, but best of all is his budding relationship with Bo, the diamond in the rough Spanish player. NBA player Juancho Hernangomez of the Utah Jazz is a natural in the role.
The seasoned actors mingle with ready-for-showtime NBA players, past and present, with icon Julius “Dr. J” Erving as himself and Anthony “Ant Man” Edwards, a shooting guard with the Minnesota Timberwolves, as a trash-talking hotshot in the draft.
The sports action is a high point, very realistic and fluidly staged. The accurate details, including the big-deal Draft Combine, enhance the storytelling. Besides the professional know-how, screenwriters Taylor Moderne and Will Fetters have instilled heart, such a necessary agreement for all inspiring formula sports movies.
Director Jeremy Zagar deftly blends the comedic moments with the dramatic elements for an engrossing 1 hour, 57 minutes.
With genuine touching moments and exciting basketball play, this star vehicle is a full court press that can captivate even non-NBA fans.