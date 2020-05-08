THE PLOT:
Johanna Morrigan (Beanie Feldstein) is a 16-year-old hell-bent on being a writer, but that’s difficult in Wolverhampton, England.
Packed into a flat with her parents and four brothers, Johanna decides to try and help her family financially. Hired as a music critic at a weekly magazine, Johanna begins using the byline Dolly Wilde.
As she dips her toes in the waters of criticism, she jumps headfirst into her feature– a story about musician John Kite (Alfie Allen).
The feature flops and Johanna is forced to decide whether to be “a fan or hack.”
Hack it is! As she embraces the dark side of her writing as the overly critical Dolly Wilde, Johanna embarks upon a journey of over-indulgence and self-discovery as she learns some hard lessons on how to build a girl.
KENT’S TAKE:
“How To Build A Girl” is a charming, witty coming-of-age story based upon the best selling novel of the same name written by Caitlin Moran who also wrote the screenplay.
Johanna is an aspiring writer and like many young fledgling wordsmiths believes that more pages equal epic writing. She also struggles with her self-confidence as she hunts for her literary voice.
This light, embracing lark shines from start to finish. Johanna is a likeable young lady offering honesty over substance and enthusiasm over wisdom. With the help of her inspirational picture wall in her bedroom, she is picked up each time she gets knocked down.
Each character in this film is distinctive, yet each is woven into the tapestry of this narrative seamlessly. From Johanna’s dreamer drummer dad (Paddy Considine) to her muse John Kite, Johanna runs into, bounces off of, or moves through these characters helping her define who she is.
Most films find the main character changing during the story, that character arc helps define both the themes and the story itself. In this gem, Johanna indeed changes, but then changes back. Her transformation into Dolly Wilde defines her journey from girl to woman and although she shifts back to Johanna and her kind, innocent true self, she has learned and matured.
As she discovers that the innocent, insightful, charming girl she has rejected is actually the one she likes and wants to be – she finds that her strength and inspiration rests in her love for life.
This memorable film has an intoxicating mix of great music, wit and humor wrapped in a coming-of-age shell.
Caitlin Moran’s witty writing, coupled with a great cast and top-notch directing, creates a perfect plan for “How To Build A Girl.”
“How To Build A Girl Opens Friday May 8th. You can find this film on these Cable and Digital platforms.
Digital Platforms: iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay, YouTube, Vudu, PlayStation, Xbox
Cable Platforms: Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum (Charter, Time Warner, Brighthouse), Verizon Fios, Altice (Optimum), Cox, DirecTV, AT&T, Bend Broadband, Buckeye, Guadalupe Valley, Hotwire Communications, Metrocast, Suddenlink, WOW Internet Cable, RCN, Midcontinent Communications