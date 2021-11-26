In theatres Nov. 24
The Plot:
Inspired by a true story about the family fashion empire, “House of Gucci” spans two decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge and ultimately murder. How far will a wealthy family go for control, what does a name mean, and what is it worth?
Lynn’s Take:
In a tantalizing mix reminiscent of “The Godfather” and epic Shakespearean tragedy, “House of Gucci” is a compelling portrait of important people driven by power and greed.
A sordid family business drama that resulted in the hired killing of CEO Maurizio Gucci in 1995, this saga is a swirling, soapy mix of snake pit nastiness with the sheen of impeccable manners.
It starts with the fateful meeting of ambitious Patrizia Reggiano (Lady Gaga) and smart, shy Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) at a disco costume party.
It’s 1978 and the Donna Summer hits are blaring at a mansion in Milan. A shapely vision in red, she works for her father’s trucking business and is immediately fascinated by the awkward Gucci heir, who is a law student and shows no inclination for taking over the family business.
But Patrizia is charming and ambitious, and while Maurizio’s father, Rodolfo (a deliciously haughty Jeremy Irons) warns his only son about gold-diggers, he ignores the warning – in the name of love -- and permits an outsider to infiltrate the inner sanctum. Thus, he is promptly disowned.
The snobby Rodolfo owns half of the leather-goods company started by their father Guccio in Tuscany with his shrewd, outgoing brother Aldo (Al Pacino), who is chairman and calls most of the shots. When darling uncle Aldo wants to bring Maurizio into the fold, Patrizia grabs every opportunity she can.
Veteran director Ridley Scott made fluid choices by only occasionally ramping up the histrionics a la “Dynasty” in its depiction of cut-throat family issues. It’s plenty pulpy enough without embellishment. After all, the ‘80s were a period of society excess anyway – and navigating the company’s unraveling is stunning in its real-world developments.
Viewed as stodgy, efforts to revive the brand for the 21st century involved bringing in unheralded but soon to be hotshot designer Tom Ford. But that wasn’t enough to quell the turmoil of over-the-top spending and buyout chicanery.
Based on the 2000 book, “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed” by Sara Gay Forden, wily screenwriters Becky Johnston and Robert Bentivegna show conflicts large and small to connect the betrayals and revenge with an operatic flair.
I’ve seen enough opera in my day to understand that it doesn’t take much Puccini to explain sinister wheeling and dealing when emotions get in the way.
The all-star cast is all aces, no filler here. As the happily married couple consumed by acquisitions and self-worth in a merciless industry, Lady Gaga is fire to Adam Driver’s ice. They are terrific together. She wants more and convinces him too – until he looks at her coarseness in a different light.
From the moment she appears on screen, Gaga mesmerizes. Just as she did in her screen debut in “A Star Is Born” remake three years ago, the American singer-songwriter and performance artist, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, dazzles in looks and immerses herself in the flamboyant role.
You can’t take your eyes off her – a real movie star, and she will likely receive her second Oscar nomination for acting (She won an Academy Award for Best Song).
As Patrizia’s pushiness falls out of favor and she becomes increasingly desperate, the business’s documented woes spiral. The scenes with her TV psychic Pino (Salma Hayek) are campy fun.
On the other hand, Emmy-and-Oscar nominated Driver is more cunning. One of our finest actors with an impressive range, he chillingly builds his character’s arc from nice guy to ruthless tycoon. Before your very eyes, he has turned into Michael Corleone – and you didn’t see it coming. Giving his wife a Bloomingdale’s gift card for Christmas might have been a tip-off.
Because there is a Michael resemblance, there must be a Fredo – and he’s played with gleeful exuberance by an unrecognizable Jared Leto going all method as the foolish Paolo, son of Aldo, who is discounted and widely considered an idiot. He wants to be taken seriously as a designer and isn’t, wounding his ego. More reckless decisions follow.
Jack Huston, grandson of the legendary John Huston and nephew of fellow actors Angelica and Danny Huston, is steely as family lawyer Domenico de Sole. Keep an eye on that guy.
Sure, it’s a tad too long, at 2 hours and 37 minutes, but the tabloid-headlines story is so tawdry that it kept my interest.
The lush production design by Arthur Max and the lavish costumes by designer Janty Yates allow us to imagine luxuriating in wealth.
The soundtrack has enough popular hits to represent the time period – although George Michael’s “Faith” is a curious choice for the Catholic wedding scene, and the score by composer Harry Gregson-Williams blends classical and opera to effectively emphasize the melodrama.
If “Succession” is “King Lear,” then “House of Gucci” has shades of Shakespeare’s “Richard III.” It’s a heady blend of a sharp ensemble cast at the top of their game and a sumptuous look at the rich and famous as we jet between Milan and Manhattan, and vacation at St. Moritz, made more compelling for its truth-based story.