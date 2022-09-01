In theaters September 2
THE PLOT:
Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall) and husband Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) are the spiritual leaders of a Southern Baptist Mega Church, but a scandal in recent years has shut the church down.
As litigation has come to an end, Trinitie and Lee-Curtis regroup to re-open their church to continue living their extravagant lifestyle . . . er . . . to continue guiding their flock of parishioners.
But their life is not a walk-through Eden, in fact, they will soon discover that some sins are more difficult to forgive for some.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.” Is listed as a comedy, but this uneven film is more a dramady that doesn’t seem to know what type of film it wants to be.
Trinitie and Lee-Curtis have lost their congregation to Heaven’s House Baptist Church, a small, sincere church much like Trinitie’s and Lee-Curtis’ church so long ago. Determined to regain their flock and their place in the eyes of the Lord, they set out to reopen their church on Easter Sunday.
Filmed in mockumentary style, this film begins as a pure comedy skewering mega churches, religious zealots and the lavish lifestyles often found with the leaders of these churches. Enlisting a film crew to capture their comeback, we “inadvertently” gain a peek behind the curtain of the Childs’ life and church – revealing that both are scripted and insincere.
Lee-Curtis is a show boater and more full of himself than the Holy Spirit. Trinitie endures Lee-Curtis’ “guidance” for the sake of saving her church, lifestyle and marriage.
Writer/director Adamma Ebo brings us an unbalanced narrative that begins as a standard predictable mockumentary but shifts halfway through into a dark drama. The themes in the film are also mirky due to the ineffective writing. Is this a statement on religion, sexual misconduct, the warping nature of power? Is it a simpler story about trust and relationships? The film doesn’t offer enough to determine this. As the light comedy of religious fervor and piety give way to dark disillusionment and sexual misconduct (possibly pedophilia), the film ceases to be funny, leaving viewers with many more questions than answers.
Hall and Brown are the only reasons to see this film. They both give their all in an attempt to save this overwrought stinker. Yet, even skilled, talented actors can only do so much to resurrect a film dead on arrival.
“Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.” Is an uneven, unfunny, unrepentant disappointment. As Trinitie and Lee-Curtis ask parishioners to pray with their pocketbooks, audiences will pray for this film to end.
LYNN’S TAKE:
A well-acted, well-written satirical comedy about organized religion manipulators has one major obstacle: Its subject matter is icky.
And infuriating. And such easy targets.
As we’ve seen in headlines and tabloids, in the name of the Lord, some so-called Christian leaders who are respected and admired prey upon the vulnerable and the devout, which is disgusting and disturbing
Because the two disingenuous lead characters are so unlikable, it’s not only a skin-crawling watch, but a hard sell.
Similar real-world scandals have become commonplace, therefore, a narrative about such thoroughly reprehensible people is tough to endure, even when sharp barbs and the audacity of it all lands a laugh.
Nevertheless, the performances are stellar - Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall give the characters more depth than written. It would be easy to make buffoons of the deceitful pastor and his conspicuous consumer wife attempting to redeem themselves and return to an extravagant lifestyle.
The Emmy-winning Brown, a native St. Louisan, tries to evoke sympathy as Lee-Curtis, but his role is too slimy and loathsome as an egotistical preacher convinced that they are entitled to live lavishly because of the work they do saving souls.
But oh, those deadly sins – lust, greed, pride, and envy -- keep surfacing. Their personal demons can’t be so easily dismissed, no matter how much they pray away.
Childs confessed to his weaknesses, but this false prophet’s proclivity for down-and-out young men isn’t forgotten. While he is steadfast and focused on a comeback, hiring a documentary crew to film their work preparing the church to re-open, his hubris gets in the way.
Hall has more to do with her character’s arc as a clueless shopaholic who has pledged her loyalty, but slowly realizes that believing people will follow them back is folly – and frustrating, humiliating, and pathetic. Having her stoop to grovel roadside in mime-face is nearly the last straw.
It doesn’t help that former congregants now run a rival church opening on the same day. Nicole Beharie and Conphidance excel as Shakura and Keon Sumpter, a faithful couple in sharp contrast to the Childs’ pretensions and extravagance.
Austin Crute is memorable as one of Lee-Curtis’ victims, Khalil.
When reminders of the scandal won’t disappear, Childs gets more desperate -- and the puffery gets more grandiose.
Writer-director Adamma Ebo developed her 15-minute short film she made in 2018 into this feature, her first, which debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. It is produced by her twin sister, Adanne Ebo.
John Collins’ production design is an eye-popping example of over-the-top opulence to portray the gaudy excesses of the Childs, their ostentatious mansion, and their ornate megachurch.
Costume designer Lorraine Coppin has assembled glamorous outfits for Hall, so that her character is flashy and elegant at the same time, perfectly coordinated and coifed for each look.
Maurice Norris has crafted a soundtrack superbly blending secular and gospel music.
At 1 hour and 42 minutes, one thinks a more succinct version would have worked just fine for the same effect.
CALEB’S TAKE:
With “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.,” debuting writer and director Adamma Ebo delivers an ambitious, yet faltering rebuke of the hypocrisies in American organized religion that will leave audiences too frequently bored and waiting for resolutions that will never come.
Ebo’s first outing does not know what it wants to be. The first half of the film is a semi-funny mockumentary, before lending the second half of the film to a more serious dramedy of sorts. It does neither of these genres particularly well and fundamentally wastes the solid performances of Sterling K. Brown as the pastor Lee-Curtis Childs and the iconic Regina Hall as Childs’ wife Trinitie.
Is there anything redeeming about this film? Unfortunately, I would say “no.” Ebo attempts to explore the hypocrisy of mega-churches and organized religion, as well as sexual abuses by the clergy. While these themes should lay the basis for a complete story, Ebo doesn’t seem to commit fully to fleshing them.
There is no meaningful resolution to any point Ebo brings up in this film. Even when it is purely comedic, the film’s jokes seem to forget their punchline. There’s far too much time spent on quips about church hats and the coveting of wealth that are outdated then there is tackling the more serious themes within the film. In many ways, the funniest thing about this film is its title.
The film’s inability to resolve the conflicts in the story and within the characters, particularly Hall’s Trinitie, are not just annoying but almost insulting. Just when you begin to care, Ebo whisks us away to the next scene, to the next joke, to the next shallow point to be made. There’s not a point in being upset, though, as there is nothing genuinely memorable about this film.