THE PLOT:
Like football for Texas, hockey is for Minnesota. This state’s storied hockey history has made it the center for this sport. The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame is located in Eveleth Minnesota and there has never been a gold medal U.S. Olympic hockey team without a player from Eveleth.
Following a group of high school players from two communities, Eveleth and Hermantown, we discover that hopes and dreams can be fulfilled and burst regardless of the trajectory of your hometown.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Hockeyland” is a coming-of-age documentary following a group of skilled hockey players who aspire to make an impact on their school and community’s history.
Eveleth is a shrinking mining community with a population of 3,600. As the mining opportunities have waned, so has that of the hockey team, the Golden Bears. This once dominant hockey team is now in its final year before being combined with another local school, forming an new team and new history. Hermantown under the tutelage of coach Pat Andrews has grown into a local hockey powerhouse in section 7A hockey. As Hermantown, population 9,900 has swelled, so has their trophy display.
Following several boys as they experience their senior years in high school hockey, we see heartbreak and fulfillment as these young men realize that life is sometimes unfair.
Elliott Van Orsdel is a wild child or was. After a bad decision in his sophomore year leads to his suspension from hockey, his senior year is his final opportunity to prove that he has matured and possibly find an opportunity for hockey after high school.
Will Troutwine is on the shy side and cerebral, finding success in the classroom as well as on the ice. Will looks toward college and hopefully a scholarship.
Blake Biondi is the golden boy of Minnesota hockey. He has the skills, the dedication, and the demeanor to succeed, but will it be enough to vault him from local legend to the national spotlight. Along the way he might just help his team win a state championship, become Minnesota’s “Mr. Hockey” and be noticed by NHL scouts.
The Dowd brothers Indio and Ayden are trying to enjoy their final season together on the same team. Indio struggles with a chronic back problem that has dashed his hopes of continuing the grind of moving up in the hockey world but appreciates his time on the ice. Both boys are trying to push away the stress of their mother’s cancer as they watch her struggle with her health.
Director Tommy Haines brings audiences a peek inside the life and psyches of northern teenagers as they struggle with balancing being kids with fighting for their adult futures. The film keys more on the players and their lives rather than the rollercoaster ride of a hockey season. That’s not to say that there isn’t plenty of hockey, it’s just the backdrop to these kid’s lives. This is a very smart decision the filmmakers made for hockey is the lever that creates both the angst and stress and the opportunities in these Rink Rat’s lives. They live for hockey and now many of them face having that taken away after high school – the rug is being pulled out from under them and they are all struggling to cope with the changes ahead.
Building slowly, this documentary offers a contrast of Minnesota’s frozen beauty with that of the common theme of small waning towns and their struggling families. As we get to know these boys and their aspirations, this narrative reinforces the idea that life isn’t fair. We want each of these young men to succeed in the future, but it also becomes evident who has a fighting chance and who doesn’t.
This documentary also shows in a very subtle way, the dedication and hard work it takes to become an elite athlete. Many of these boys have been spending almost their entire lives working on hockey, to have it end in their late teens because they aren’t good enough.
As Eveleth and Hermantown square off in the state semi-final round it becomes evident that these two teams are meeting at a time when one town is descending while the other is ascending . . . who will win and continue their march toward a possible state title?
More importantly, will this be the pinnacle of their lives – for some, yes. As this film slowly gains momentum, audiences will discover that they are rooting for these young men more for life opportunities rather than having a winning hockey season or gaining awards or state championships. The stakes of possibilities and hope are much higher, which gives this film a quiet gravity.
There isn’t a huge, palpable moment in the climax that offers a resolution that will have moviegoers leaving the theater with a warm, fuzzy feeling. Instead, this film gives viewers something more important – a feeling that life goes on, opportunities arise and although life isn’t always fair, it still goes on to present other opportunities and the young men of Hockeytown have developed the skills, the commitment and wisdom to give themselves a fighting chance in life...