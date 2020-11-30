Available on Netflix Nov. 24; in select theatres now
The Plot:
Based on the bestselling memoir by J.D. Vance, a family’s turbulent struggles are recalled by a Yale law student (Gabriel Basso) coming to grips with his family history, Appalachian roots and his desire to rise above his circumstances.
Lynn’s Take:
Sure, overcoming adversity is a noble subject matter, but “Hillbilly Elegy” fails to make its case as anything special, instead reducing its real-life characters to a mediocre country song.
Director Ron Howard emphasizes the Vance family’s working-class roots, starting with a summer trip to Kentucky where a big brood teaches a young J.D. about loyalty and the joys of country living. He returns home to the steel factory town of Middleton, Ohio, with his unstable mother, Bev (Amy Adams), sister Lindsay (Haley Bennett), grandma Mamaw (Glenn Close) and grandpa Papaw (Bo Hopkins).
JD is in the third generation of a family that’s had its share of abuse, poverty and violence. Adams is an unstable mother, suffering from an undiagnosed mental illness, drug abuse and terrible choices in men, resentful of the way her life turned out – she was the salutatorian of her high school class, got pregnant and takes it out on the kids.
Her mom, played by Close, is a hardened woman who has seen much disappointment and heartache. Histrionics ensue.
These roles are such obvious Oscar bait, designed to give two highly accomplished actresses with losing records (Adams has been nominated six times, Close seven) a shot at golden statues. Their speeches will have to wait.
Unfortunately, they are reduced to poor white trash caricatures – Adams is sassy, Close is salty! Blame the clunky adaptation by screenwriter Vanessa Taylor, which jumps back and forth between time periods, and Howard’s transitions aren’t smooth. And the dialogue is straight out of any Southern-fried soap opera.
While that pair is chewing the scenery, Haley Bennett, as the responsible older sister Lindsay, quietly steals the movie with a pitch-perfect portrayal of a girl who had to grow up too soon to take care of her brother and mother.
With mom being abusive physically and emotionally to young J.D. (Owen Asztalos, in an earnest performance), he moves in with Mamaw, who is going to make him straighten up and fly right. Mamaw’s tough love is what he needed, and Close is unrecognizable as the cantankerous senior – she fairs better than Adams, who is not a sympathetic character. Bev likes to throw self-pity parties.
Grown-up J.D. is played by Gabriel Basso, a St. Louis native, and his character is bland, conveying moments of exasperation and reluctantly revealing his background to his smart, accepting girlfriend Usha (the always luminous Freida Pinto).
The full title of the book, published in 2016, was “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.” Its focus on politics is cut from the movie.
If only the characters had been more engaging, this film could have stood out, but instead feels disingenuous.