In theaters July 28
THE PLOT:
Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her son Travis (Chase Dillon) have a problem. When they crossed the threshold of their new home, a large, dilapidated mansion, they quickly realize the mansion is haunted.
Leaving immediately, they find that the ghosts follow them and are forced to return to discover how to stop the haunting.
Enlisting the help of priest Kent (Owen Wilson), Psychic Harriet (Tiffany Haddish), Scientist Ben Matthias (LaKieth Stanfield) and historian Bruce Davis (Danny DeVito) they begin unraveling the secrets of the haunted mansion.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Haunted Mansion” is Disney’s second attempt at creating a film based on its theme park ride. This attempt is much better than the original.
Gabbie and Travis are a family looking to start fresh, but that freshness sours quickly when they find that their mansion is teeming with active, angry ghosts. Enlisting a motley crew of “experts” they slowly begin to unearth the truth behind this haunting.
Director Justin Simien has created a rarity – a non-animated family movie. This horror comedy is playful, funny, and somewhat scary. It has laughs and fun for kids and adults alike encouraging families to see movies together.
There are plenty of special effects, but the story does not use the ghosts as a crutch, instead they enhance a cute story about loss, love and helping your fellow man.
The key to this film’s success is its strong writing. Screenwriter Katie Dippold has taken a run-of-the-mill idea – the haunting of a mansion, and elevated it by creating loveable distinct characters, writing good dialogue, and staying true to its themes throughout.
The cast is perfect and obviously enjoyed making the film. The beautiful and sweet Gabbie is welcoming, but her desperation forces her to entrap the rest of the gang to create a safe environment for her son. Travis is smart, funny, and perfectly innocent. Harriet’s lack of confidence has her compensating for her shortcomings in a most entertaining way. Even madame Leota (Jamie Lee Curtis) uses her limited screen time in a fun way. Add to this beautiful sets and you have a strong foundation for a film.
“Haunted Mansion” is a perfect summer family outing at the movies and although this film may not garner awards during Oscar season, it’s certainly worth a visit to your multi-plex, lest you be haunted by your decision to miss it.