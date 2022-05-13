The Plot:
An adaptation of French writer Annie Ernaux's semi-autobiographical novel, “Happening” takes the author’s experience as a college student in the 1960s, finding out she is pregnant, and navigating the women’s reproductive rights’ landscape when abortion was illegal in France.
Lynn’s Take:
If ever a film meets its moment, “Happening” does so as a timely drama about one student’s life and how, through much anguish, she decides to terminate a pregnancy. Taking place in 1963, its harrowing story feels immediate and personal – and relevant.
Tightly shot, with an unflinching intimacy that showcases Romanian-born actress Anamaria Vartolomei’s brave performance, writer- director Audrey Diwan builds relentless tension in the same way thrillers do.
Diwan’s realistic, close-up approach shows the choices women faced when a harsh prison sentence loomed over those dealing with an unplanned pregnancy – and doctors and friends/enablers, too.
Because of its graphic nature, this grueling story is tough to watch, certain to make many people feel uneasy.
In its 1 hour, 40 minutes run time, the film marks chapters by dates, and scenes depict ordinary daily routines and the consequences of actions.
Vartolomei plays Anne Duchesne, a bright French girl from a working-class family who sees a promising future for herself. Anne and her two roommates, Hélène (Luàna Bajrami) and Brigitte (Louise Orry-Diquéro), hang out, frequent a soda shop, dance with boys – and are focused on becoming somebody, meaning not a housewife.
Then, she finds out she is pregnant after a one-time encounter with a visiting student.
She is studying literature at a university in Angoulême, hoping to become a teacher, but later decides she wants to write. She does not want to forego her college studies and the opportunity it represents, for single moms back then had few options.
As her belly grows and her final exams approach, the clock is ticking. She decides to take drastic measures, even if it means shame, pain, and risk of breaking the law if she gets a back-alley abortion.
Because of Vartolomei’s quietly unsettling portrayal, you feel how alone, lonely, helpless, and afraid Anne feels, some hasty decisions and the danger she puts herself through.
She can’t turn to the mean girls on campus, judgy puritanical best friend, the father who abdicates any responsibility (Julien Frison) and even her concerned mother (Sandrine Bonnaire). The supporting cast is affecting and natural, including a nice turn by Pio Marmaï as a concerned professor.
Co-written by Diwan and Marcia Romano, adapted from Annie Ernaux’s novella, they convey the despair and the suffocation felt by some women at that time. Back then, society was not so accepting of women’s goals and dreams, let alone more open about sex, or women having more control over their bodies.
As a powerful, discomforting film that takes on a taboo topic by focusing on one case. “Happening” is intended to speak to a broader audience of both sympathizers and detractors.
This review is not going to debate Pro-Choice or Pro-Life stances, but given current events and political discourse, this French film is sure to spark discussion.
France legalized abortion in 1975, permitting a woman to receive an abortion on request until the tenth week of pregnancy. Later increased to 12, this past February, the parliament extended the legal timeframe to 14 weeks, and eased access to medication abortion as an alternative to more invasive surgical procedures.
This is only the second film Diwan has directed, her first being “Losing It” in 2019, which was about a father addicted to cocaine and how it was tearing apart his family. She was named one of Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch in 2022 and nominated for a BAFTA Best Director Award in March.
“Happening” won the Golden Lion at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, which is the highest award, and earned several Cesar Award (France’s Oscars) nominations for director, adapted screenplay and film, with Vartolomei winning as Most Promising Actress.
This January, it was screened in the Spotlight section of the Sundance Film Festival and was the opening night selection of the 2022 New Directors/New Films Festival on April 20 at Lincoln Center in New York City.
Festival Co-Chair Florence Almozini commented about both “Happening” and “The African Desperate”: “This year’s edition opens and closes with two memorable features, directed by Audrey Diwan and by Martine Syms, proving how essential cinema can still be both as an art form, and as a means to shake convictions on political, social, racial, and gender issues. The committee is thrilled to showcase these intense and brilliant portraits, conveying distinct and singular female experiences and keeping open dialogues between artist and audience.”
Searing yet simple, this film’s strength is apparent in Annie’s silences, which fills volumes.