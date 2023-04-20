In theaters April 21.
THE PLOT:
“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” focuses on the bond between U.S. Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim). When Kinley is gravely injured in an ambush, Ahmed goes to extreme lengths to save his life. After Kinley discovers that Ahmed and his family were not able to get safe passage to America, which they were promised, he arranges a rescue mission, returning to the war zone, trying to be one step ahead of the Taliban.
LYNN’S TAKE:
Gripping and intense, “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” creates an indelible portrait of war zone dangers, and the close bonds forged during life-and-death situations.
The war in Afghanistan lasted more than 20 years (1999-2021) and has spawned dozens of films on the U.S. occupation there and Iran. This is one of the strongest in years.
Director Guy Ritchie dispenses with his usual fancy flourishes and keeps the action straight-forward, while depicting the human sacrifices of those who serve. He ratchets up the tension as the urgency mounts in a cut-to-the-chase scenario that gives a sense of real-time heroics.
(Wondering why his name is on the marquee? Supposedly, because of several other films named “The Covenant.”)
Those familiar with his trademark crime action will recognize how skillfully Ritchie stages explosive combat scenes. These are so harrowing and realistic that we feel like we’re in the thick of it.
However, there is no snark or flippancy here. Just well-trained, brave guys doing what they are supposed to do – and suffering the consequences of improvised explosive devices and traitors.
It’s set in 2018. While it is not based on a true story, surely this heroes’ journey is a composite using examples of how close Afghan sympathizers got with American soldiers as they helped them navigate a foreign and treacherous land.
Ritchie, who co-wrote the script with his go-to guys Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davis (“The Gentleman,” “Wrath of Man” and “Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre”) not only grasps the rhythm of troops’ camaraderie but injects emotional heft, particularly among the two leads as they interact with each other, colleagues, and their families.
In a star-making performance, Dar Salim is grounded in duty and honor as Ahmed. He lost someone because of the Taliban, so is working with the U.S. troops. Assigned to the swaggering platoon leader Kinley, they must find out if they can trust each other.
Ahmed proves his mettle, as he’s instinctive, but he will go above and beyond when he and Kinley, outnumbered and far from base, attempt to outlast the enemy. Through extraordinary measures, they survive hellish circumstances – but it’s truly remarkable as to what length people will go to for other people. And how rescue missions are more than physical, but psychological as well.
And the two actors make us care. He and Gyllenhaal are convincing in their heroic portrayals, where your deeds and words matter. Gyllenhaal is his customary guy’s guy as a no-nonsense, get-things-done leader who puts his men first and wants to call the shots, no upstaging.
The Danish actor, who was born in Iraq, portrayed a Dothraki warrior, Qotho, in the first season of “Game of Thrones.” Resembling the actor Vin Diesel, his profile will no doubt be bigger after this standout portrayal.
The supporting cast and production team give the film a lived-in quality. Editor James Herbert builds the hair-trigger action effectively while cinematographer Ed Wild shows us the sweeping terrain and scope of the life-and-death stakes.
Frequent collaborator Christopher Benstead, who won an Oscar for “Gravity,” scores the film with culturally appropriate compositions, and maintains a feeling of pressure.
To say war changes people is an understatement, but in “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,” you see and feel the transformations. These profiles in courage are worth seeing, adding context to recent history.