Streaming on Netflix Dec. 9
THE PLOT:
Woodcarver Geppetto (David Bradley) loses his son Carlo (Alfie Tempest) to a stray WWI bomb. Grieving for his lost son, Geppetto is spied by Cricket (Ewan McGregor) and is accidentally brought home by the Carver.
That night he is visited by a spirit who borrows a soul and imbues Geppetto’s carved wooden boy with life, tasking Cricket to guide the boy in being a good person.
Pinocchio is curious but unbound and frustrates Geppetto as much as he entertains him. When various forces take Pinocchio away from him, Geppetto and Pinocchio learn the true meaning of love and family.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” is a reinvention of Carlo Collodi’s original Pinocchio story. Instead of Pinocchio working to become a real boy, he and Geppetto learn the importance of being yourself.
Using stop-motion animation with Jim Henson Studios, every character becomes a distinctive creature of beauty and creativity. Geppetto’s bushy beard slowly lightens over the years as his losses weigh upon his soul. Pinocchio is not human but looks more like a wooden pumpkin with extremities. The variety of characters show the incredible skill in developing each puppet as they are created with a certain personality in mind. Geppetto has kind eyes, carnival owner Count Volpe (Christoph Waltz) has sinister features while Podesta has angular features to match his stern attitude.
The writing also beautifully fleshes out the characters. This tale is set in Italy during WWI and WWII as the Fascists held power. Weaving this political history into the story adds depth and increases the tension as Podesta rules the village with an iron hand while this grieving father struggles to understand his new charge and Pinocchio tries to find his place in society and in Geppetto’s heart.
The animation is detailed and the stop motion is smooth and realistic.
The voice acting is wonderful from top to bottom as viewers easily and quickly join Geppetto on his journey of discovery and recovery. These wonderful performances are made that much easier with the skilled writing. Even the rarely seen black rabbits are fun and show the detail with which del Toro creates his stories.
This memorable animated feature will satisfy both young and old as quality writing, directing, and acting perfectly dresses the marvelous stop-motion animation as a simple woodcarver and his wooden son learn their importance to one another.