THE PLOT:
Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) a.k.a. Star Lord, is drowning his sorrows in a flask of alcohol for losing the love of his life, Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). The rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy are settling into their new community at “Knowhere Base” when Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) attacks the base in an attempt to kidnap Rocket (Bradley Cooper). The failed attempt puts Rocket’s life at risk, forcing his crew members to undertake a desperate mission to gain the information to turn off the kill
KENT’S TAKE:
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (GOTG3) is the next adventure in the MCU as Disney tries to right their superhero flagship.
I have to admit– I’m a hypocrite. In a few “Thor” movies and at least one “Guardians of the Galaxy” film, I’ve complained about the balance of comedy vs. drama stating these films lean too far toward comedy, lessening the impact of the villains and story. In “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” the drama is absolutely pumped up as we are given Rocket’s origin story – but now I’m disappointed with the comedy element as well as some of the character transitions!
Quill is in a bad place, heartbroken over the loss of Gamora. Rocket is “down for the count” while Groot (Vin Diesel), Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) simply exist to speak funny lines. It’s Karen Gillan’s Nebula who actually blossoms in this film and possibly gives a hint at things to come for her character and Quill’s.
Writer/director James Gunn offers viewers a side-step into Rocket’s origin story. From his humble beginnings as a baby racoon through his torturous life in the High Evolutionary’s lab to his realization of love and forgiveness, we learn what has motivated Rocket and made him the “shoot first, ask questions later” kind of racoon.
Like the “Fast & Furious” franchise, this film is all about family. We discover that Rocket had a family before his “Guardians” crew and their story helps define Rocket to eager viewers.
James Gunn has made this film MUCH darker than the other GOTG movies. Rocket’s story is sad, disturbing and offers a strong villain, The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). The High Evolutionary isn’t looking to conquer the universe, he just wants to perfect it – at least his definition of perfection. This quest for perfection is both ruthless, uncaring and soberingly villainous as he has no regard for life, just results. Because of this dark drama, the humor falls flat sometimes. This is partly due to the serious nature of the story, but also because Drax, Groot and Mantis don’t grow in this film, they continue to be secondary characters used to spew funny lines. Mantis and Drax are the Abbott and Costello/Lauren and Hardy comedy duo, yet their antics seem to slow the plot more than fuel it. A late attempt to make Drax more than a dimwit falls short and is a total waste of Dave Bautista’s acting skills. Groot has also become less an enigma of unusual abilities and thoughts and more a blocky, predictable background character. Nebula is the lynchpin in this narrative as she becomes the mortar to the story, propelling it with smart dialogue and battle action.
GOTG films have always pushed the envelope of oddities and non-convention offering a wholly distinctive alternative to superhero movies, but the lack of substance in this story is disappointing and is another missed opportunity for the MCU to further deepen our interest in those within that universe.
The action sequences are very well done and certainly flag the plot as a serious endeavor as the Guardians of the Galaxy are tossed about like rag dolls. Injured and exploited, this is when the characters shine as their personalities enhance the narrative elevating the pace and viewer’s attention.
The GOTG has always used classic music beautifully, whether to set an emotional foundation for a scene, galvanize action sequences or to simply help define a particular concept. In GOTG3 the music is almost gratuitous in spots, as though they are setting up the soundtrack sales rather than helping propel the plot.
It’s frustrating that Disney feels they can now reveal certain important elements to a character in a forgettable “Holiday Special,” notably that Mantis and Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) are sister and brother. Although this really doesn’t factor into this film’s plot, something this important should be introduced in a smart, memorable way.
As Quill and company enact their showdown with the High Evolutionary, the resolution is predictable while the conclusion of the film leaves more questions than answers. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” sets the table for more possibilities with this madcapped band of misfits, but this interim adventure seems more piecemeal than cornucopia.
LYNN'S TAKE:
Equal parts salty, sweet, silly, sentimental, scary, and strange, this third chapter spotlighting freaky misfits saving the universe is a very busy mixed bag in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”
The best part of these grandiose Marvel Cinematic Universe series is the chemistry of the superheroes, and having this motley crew back together one more time has deepened their ties, softened their tough exteriors, and created playful exchanges that enhance what is a dense and convoluted story.
Earth-born Peter Quill leads a rascally turbo-charged group that includes a hulking Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista, who is endearing as a gentle giant), intuitive Mantis (Pom Klementieff, lively as a smart and sweet says-it-like-it-is sentinel), intimidating Nebula (Karen Gillan, whose bark is worse than her bite), the versatile tree monster Groot (voice of Vin Diesel, who is able to morph into a number of effective sizes and shapes), and a sarcastic racoon named Rocket (voice of Bradley Cooper as a big-brained, no-nonsense warrior). Zoe Saldana returns as an alternate Gamora, which is better left unexplained (No spoilers from me).
Does anyone remember the plots other than bickering and banter between the Guardians, gnarly ginormous figures wreaking havoc, chaotic flights and fights through space, and clever needle drops that make characters shut up and dance?
This third outing is quite complicated: Rocket’s origin story, Ravagers show up with some key characters, and then a power-hungry maniacal villain called The High Evolutionary messes with species and is focused on wiping out civilization.
The action, while often well-staged with choreographed slow-motion and quicksilver derring-do, has the usual repetitive litany of explosions, flying chunks of concrete, interstellar mayhem, and grotesque creatures to become mind-numbing. The film feels every bit of its 2 hours and 30 minutes run-time.
Director James Gunn, who co-wrote the script with his writing partners on the other two, Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning, has again stamped his devil-may-care attitude on this quirky comic book series, but also built up the found family theme
The elaborately designed spacecrafts and hub of activity known as the Knowhere outpost seem to layer on excessive visual effects.
The first Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014 was a breath of fresh air in the superhero realm, and the second one in 2017 capitalized on the original’s charm, laying on the kitchy pop culture. While Gunn retains his puckish sense of adventure, he has added more emotional beats this time around.
Newcomers include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Elizabeth Debicki as his mother Ayesha, characters introduced in the comics but not explained well here, and Maria Bakalova is the voice of the funny Cosmo the space dog. And Chukwudi Iwuji makes an impression as the flamboyant mad scientist who goes increasingly over the top.
For this final time, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Dave Bautista as Drax are the standouts, creating a delightful comical dynamic.
But one of the bigger missteps is that this film is rated PG-13, for there are many elements that will frighten youngsters, especially about animals in cages.
The movie starts rather raggedy but ends with genuine emotional beats, and staying through the credits is a must. Also, it helps to be familiar with the other two.
When this overstuffed finale is hitting the right notes, it’s an earnest tug on the heartstrings, but because the story so often shifts tones and is stretched so thin – too many people! – overall, it’s frustrating.