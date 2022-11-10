Good Night Oppy

Rated: PG for some mild language.
KENT’S TAKE:
In 2002 a team of scientists and engineers from JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratories) embarked upon a journey that had started 10 years earlier. Geologist Steve Squyers had been writing proposals to NASA for funding of a rover project to Mars – his proposal was finally accepted.
His team had two years to build and launch two rovers, if they missed the launch window it would be another two years before the next launch opportunity would occur. These rover’s mission was to find evidence of water on Mars and the length of the mission was to last 90 days or Sols (solar days on Mars).
Building two identical rovers, named Opportunity and Spirit, it became evident that these identical robots were to have different experiences. Spirit was a troublesome robot often failing tests while Opportunity (nicknamed Oppy) was perfect.
As the first year of preparation closed there were major problems with the planning and troubleshooting for the project leaving Steve and his team under mounting pressure and with doubt leaking into their thoughts.
However, as the launch date approached both Oppy and Spirit were ready. The two rovers will launch three weeks apart for their 6.5 month journey to the red planet and they will land in different areas of the planet so each would have a unique experience of exploration.
Once on the planet Spirit and Oppy both complete their 90 day mission of exploration, however, these robots were still functioning and ready for more on Sol 91, so they continued the mission . . . and continued . . . and continued. In fact, Oppy would continue his mission for almost 15 years far-exceeding any expectations the NASA team had for their creation.
Writer/director Ryan White brings us a documentary that is uplifting, but lacks both informative depth and an emotional connection with the audience.
As Steve Squyers and his team begin working on Oppy and Spirit they describe very little about what goes into designing and developing a rover. Described as having 20/20 vision and being a similar height to humans, the engineers and/or the filmmakers are working to hard to make viewers see these robots as living creatures like us, it doesn’t work. The hurdles they overcome in the design process are briefly outlined, but the solutions are barely discussed. Instead of trying to endear Oppy and Spirit to audiences, show the incredible undertaking that went into creating them, that would endear them to us.
As the rovers arrive on Mars, the mission is shown through reactions of the engineers and scientists, rather than the rovers. Is this because the images were being pieced together with snapshots? Okay, explain that. Instead, we are supposed to get to know the engineers and scientists, but we never get to know these interesting people.
Oppy’s and Spirit’s journey is an interesting one, but this entire documentary has little depth, leaving viewers at arms length and with more questions than answers. What other interesting things did they learn about Mars and rover design during this 15 years journey? What changes or updates did they make on the next rover? That’s not to say that this film doesn’t have some interesting information, such as explaining the solar flares that almost killed the mission in flight, or the engineers troubleshooting how to get a stuck rover moving again, but keying as much on the “wake up” music makes one wonder if the filmmakers were sacrificing compelling science for fluff.
“Good Night Oppy” is a compelling story of exploration, perseverance and human achievement, however, it could have reached the stratosphere had it opted for more depth as fuel rather than frivolity.