THE PLOT:
When ginormous forces of natures, Godzilla and Kong, collide again, they might just have to ultimately team up to save mankind. But before a climactic battle, there is a mission into Hollow Earth. We will find out more origin information on the Titans as the good guys fight evil corporate conspiracies.
LYNN'S TAKE:
These two hulking movie icons return for an epic showdown in “Godzilla vs. Kong” -- only the second time the atomic sea monster has been pitted against the gigantic ape – and they do not disappoint.
While the size and scope of these cinematic legends has changed over the years, the basic tenets remain the same. While an incredible hulk, Kong really does have a heart, and the Toho Company’s most famous creation, Godzilla, serves as a cautionary tale about messing with Mother Nature.
This modern match-up is the fourth movie in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse, which began with a remake, “Godzilla,” in 2014, then “Kong: Skull Island” in 2017 and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” in 2019. But overall, there have been 36 Godzilla and 12 King Kong movies.
A nifty touch is a clever opening credits sequence that gives the backstory of the past films, so you are all caught up by the time we see Kong asleep in his Skull Island habitat.
Intended to be pure monster movie escapism, don’t expect answers to your questions that may arise as you watch a well-executed blockbuster deliver the promised clash of the titans.
Director Adam Wingard, entrusted with this long-running franchise after a career making cheesy horror films, sticks the landing by providing the chills and thrills one anticipates. He keeps the story on track and moving at a nice clip – all under two hours.
While the screenplay by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein is mainly a template of broad strokes, the stellar ensemble is convincing in their standard roles, with Rebecca Hall as the “Kong Whisperer” Dr. Ilene Andrews and Alexander Skarskard as the mission chief Dr. Nathan Lind leading the main plot.
Brian Tyree Henry, an Apex Cybernetics employee who records the Titan Truth podcasts, teams up with fan Millie Bobby Brown as Madison, daughter of Mark Russell of Monarch (and Kyle Chandler has maybe three scenes at most, compared to being a lead in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”) The inquisitive duo are too curious for their own good, winding up in Hong Kong, smack dab in a crisis of monster proportions.
The bad guys, are of course, with Apex – and that would be Demian Bichir as the head honcho and Iiza Gonzalez as his daughter.
Stealing the film is hearing-impaired Kaylee Hottle, who plays young orphan Jia, who forms a sweet bond with Kong and teaches him sign language. That emotional connection is one that boosts the likability of the film.
The attention to detail that production designer Thomas S. Hammock and his crew put into this film is impressive. Cinematographer Ben Seresin handles the faraway locations with flair, and the music score by Junkie XL (Tom Holkenborg) helps elevate the high concept.
This is the kind of movie that works best on the big screen, but in these pandemic times, HBO has provided a quality audio and visual experience.
“Godzilla vs. Kong” may not break new ground, but satisfyingly entertains its audience with a familiarity that’s expected and outstanding technical elements.