The Plot:
HQ Trivia became a sensation as a daily live-play game smartphone app that gave out cash prizes to winners. It launched in August 2017, with 284 players, skyrocketed to 2.3 million players in March 2018, and then the original model imploded on Feb. 14, 2020. Although it rebooted six weeks later, it never regained its allure, and officially ended in 2022. This is the backstory.
Lynn’s Take:
It seemed too good to be true. Winning real money by answering general knowledge multiple-choice trivia questions along with other live-broadcast players on your phone. And for a time, HQ Trivia was a national obsession, a shared experience.
In a fascinating documentary, “Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia,” director Salima Koroma chronicled how the revolutionary “game show on your phone” rose fast and fell hard.
Ego clashes erupted; the dynamic changed with personnel/cast shifts – familiar workplace conflicts that sink many a contemporary tech company. Then, there was co-founder Colin Kroll’s tragic death in December 2018, a suspected drug overdose, at age 34.
Scott Galloway, a New York University professor explained the tech startup mindset: “The way technology firms approach their operations is ‘ready, fire, aim.’ And if there’s a little collateral damage, so be it.”
When HQ was booming, it sure was fun. Think Wordle with prize money, but collectively played at the same time. Full disclosure: I was an “HQtie” devotee. My youngest son tipped me off in September 2017 – “Mom, you’d really like this. It’s legit.” He knew how much I enjoy competitive trivia, regularly attending trivia nights.
So, I downloaded the app and began logging on at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. when my schedule allowed. I even won a little cash, deposited in my PayPal account. The goal was to answer 12 questions, and you shared a jackpot with other winners. Your take could range from $250,000 to $11. (Remember the ecstatic woman in the Super Bowl ad who won $11.30?)
Thousands of people logged in, even entire offices. Groups of friends, college students in dorms, gathered. I recall a special episode Christmas Eve, where my family stopped to all log in, and we played separately, but kept track of how far everyone got.
There were theme nights, like movies, superheroes, Broadway, music, and more. Celebrity fans made appearances, and by the time Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stopped by the studio, more than 2 million people had tuned in, but things went from bad to worse in a hurry.
The game had evolved from choosing the correct answer within a 10-second limit to being able to purchase “Extra Lives,” and you could use up to three to return to that game. There were other alterations, and the addition of HQ Sports and HQ Tunes.
Those of us crestfallen to see its demise, announced on Feb. 14, 2020, heard that it had been resurrected six weeks later, and we came back, but not in the hordes previously. Eventually, it went to one night a week, on Thursdays. But that was discontinued after Nov. 17, 2022.
So, what went wrong? Plenty – behind the scenes and in front of the camera. This tech-fueled disaster is recounted by former host Scott Rogowsky, aka “Quiz Daddy,” and other people on the inside as well as fans, journalists, and employees.
Former HQ executives Dylan Abruscato and Brandon Teitel served as executive producers. This documentary initially aired on CNN March 5, and was recently made available on Max July 20.
Co-founders Rus Yusupov, an extroverted designer, and the late Colin Kroll, an introverted engineer, had started Vine, a six-minute video app, in 2013. It was purchased by Twitter, then shut down after two years. This was their next big thing, and it exploded.
The partners weren’t friends, but for a time, their collaboration worked. The power struggles, however, grew, as did tension about their behaviors. Media attention and word of mouth grew the players, but the increased traffic was too much for the app to handle, leading to issues. Also, the hotshot co-founders had trouble attracting investors.
Rogowsky, a stand-up comedian, was tapped to host, and his ad-libs while asking questions grew his own fanbase. As he became the face of the product, his fame grew.
“We went from a valuation of nothing to $100 million in six months. We had a Super Bowl commercial, billboards in Times Square. [I] couldn’t walk down the street without getting mobbed for selfies,” he said.
His narrative is crucial here, for he fills in many blanks. As compelling as it is, though, it’s still not enough for the overall real story. Are we missing a Savage Question?
The content is lacking, because Yusupov declined to participate, claiming bias, Kroll obviously couldn’t, and only Rogowsky and Sharon Carpenter are the hosts interviewed on camera.
Former host Sarah Pribis took to TikTok to decry the lack of her participation. Not sure why Matt Richards and Anna Roisman are seen working, but not offering perspective. They often appeared together on HQ After Dark, and Roisman also hosted the short-lived HQ Words.
At 88 minutes, it’s a brisky recap of the highs and lows, with interesting sound bites, damaging emails, and many social media excerpts. The amount of video showing the how-to, the glitches, the celebrity spotlight, the colorful rocket-fueled graphics, and the zeitgeist appeal serves as a reminder of its short shelf life.
Koromo slickly put this together, aided by editor Pierre Takal. She previously made the 2021 documentary "Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street," about the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Okla., and investigates a massacre that occurred there 100 years ago.
One of the talking heads is author Mike Miley, who wrote “Truth and Coincidences: Game shows in truth and fiction,” who said: “Apart from live sports or the Oscars, there are very few live events that people commune around. (Game shows) are looking to find their unique twists in that formula and capture people’s imagination, and HQ was able to scratch that itch in a unique way that it hadn’t happened before.”
Finding out what Yusupov and others are up to would have been good. Rogowsky, who left the show in March 2019, to work on an MLB Network show, now owns a vintage clothing store, heavy on the athletic and pop culture apparel, called Quiz Daddy’s Closet, in Los Angeles.
This cautionary tale is no different than other Silicon Valley-type crash-and-burns involving hubris, jealousy, and greed, and serves as a reminder that in this tech-fueled world, many ‘new things’ are fleeting. It will be interesting to see if anything captures our fancy like HQ did.