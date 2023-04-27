Streaming on Apple TV+ beginning April 21
THE PLOT:
Cole (Chris Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas), but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. They are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.
LYNN’S TAKE:
In their third film together, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans display an easy chemistry as a bickering couple who have an undeniable spark.
This amusing, albeit busy, action-adventure-romance is in their wheelhouse. The reigning People Magazine Sexiest Man Alive plus the Oscar nominated actress (for “Blonde”), who were first paired in the mystery “Knives Out” in 2019 and then the espionage thriller “The Gray Man” on Netflix last summer, are attractive screen stars who rarely get to stretch their rom-com skills. They appear to be having fun in this light-hearted romp well-suited for comfy home entertainment.
De Armas, whose brief turn as an agile – and lethal -- CIA agent in the last James Bond film “No Time to Die” earned rave reviews, is gazelle-like floating through the zippy action sequences. She’s cool, calm, and fearless on a rescue mission, while having the upper hand in a complicated meet-cute relationship.
Best known as Captain America, Evans shows his Avengers’ derring-do, but plays a bachelor with needy tendencies, and Sadie is actually the slick action hero saving the world this time, a fun flip on the usual rom-com trope.
While the couple are tussling with nefarious bad guys, the banter can get silly – emphasizing how she’s a lone-wolf and he’s the family-first environmentally conscious farmer.
Written by a team of four men with action-adventure credits, thwarting evil dudes becomes more of a sprawling and chaotic contrived spectacle. However, high-concept rom-coms are all about the chemistry and less about intrigue.
The story is by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who collaborated on the “Deadpool” trilogy, and they co-wrote the screenplay with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, credited with the recent trio of “Spider-Man” films starring Tom Holland.
They know their way around a quip or two, even if their predictable template of stopping the wrong people from getting a biochemical weapon isn’t so original.
It somewhat resembles the Tom Cruise-Cameron Diaz “Knight and Day” action-comedy from 2010, where he’s a rogue spy and she’s a tomboy mechanic whisked away to exotic locales after meeting on a plane. The fish-out-of-water adapting to their tumultuous predicament isn’t exactly a new premise.
One of the most pleasant surprises is the number of superheroes and action performers that show up in cameos.
The supporting cast features Amy Sedaris and Tate Donovan as Cole’s supportive parents, Lizze Broadway as his sassy sister Mattie, and Adrien Brody as a cartoonish arms dealer villain. Even director Dexter Fletcher, who started out as an actor, inserts himself as a criminal near the end.
Fletcher, who directed the Elton John biopic “Rocketman,” threads the somewhat implausible travels together to keep the vehicle chases and elaborate fight sequences moving.
Composer Lorne Balfe, known for action-adventure work, crafted a score fit for globe-trotting danger, and there are plenty of catchy needle drops (although don’t think too hard about their insertion).
“Ghosted” is simply fun, escapist fare with two pretty people being charming in familiar genre territory.