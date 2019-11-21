The Plot:
Anna (Kristen Bell) and sister Elsa (Idina Menzel) rule and protect the city of Arendelle with strength and love.
However, when Elsa begins hearing a siren’s call, she realizes it has something to do with the enchanted forest their parents spoke of many years ago – a magical place that has been locked away for decades.
Accompanying Elsa and Anna are Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and the indefatigable Olaf (Josh Gad).
As Anna and Elsa unravel the secrets of the enchanted forest, they also discover the history of their people – a history tainted by deceit, but a future defined by unity.
Kent's Take:
“Frozen II” continues the story of two siblings who dream, sing and adventure together. Yet, as Anna’s relationship with Kristoff blossoms, Elsa continues to search for her calling – and that calling comes, literally!
Disney flexes its animation muscles in this gorgeous film. Bursting with color and movement, this feature invites viewers back into Anna’s and Elsa’s world with open arms. Laughs and smiles abound as the drama takes a secondary role.
Themes of environmentalism, man versus nature and “always doing the right thing” weigh this story with serious concepts, but because of the light drama, these themes help fill that void.
In addition, the plot is simple, Elsa follows her ears and heart as she discovers her place and herself as one with nature, but this story has more for children than adults, leaving parents little with which to linger.
Olaf once again steals the show with his happy-go-lucky nature and his “fascinating” trivia. It has been years since I have heard youngsters prolonged laughs in a theater and Olaf brought that here. This huggable, goofy sidekick is used perfectly to redirect the tension, allowing young viewers to segue into darker moments.
The only disappointment in the film is the music. There is no obvious hit in this soundtrack, as the musical moments played more like music videos and actually slowed the pacing of the film in spots.
The animation is truly amazing. As Elsa tames the four elements fire, water, air and earth, we, too are rendered docile, mouths agape, at the wonders floating, flying, twisting before us.
“Frozen II” will satisfy its fans and then some, but its light tension and weak musical numbers will prevent this enjoyable animated feature from reaching the stars.
Lynn's Take:
Now a fairy tale-fantasy franchise with merchandising muscle, the highly anticipated sequel to “Frozen” feels somewhat forced. That said, “Frozen II” will make a lot of money, no matter how formulaic.
The animation is luxe, and the views are exquisite, especially an autumn landscape with its stunning palette of leaves and a translucent ice horse. Based on Hans Christian Anderson’s “The Snow Queen,” its Scandinavian setting is appealing.
Familiarity with the characters helps with the story, which is darker and isn’t as engaging as the original, but that was such a wonderful discovery that it would be hard to duplicate. At least the female empowerment theme is strong.
Because of its Broadway belter cast, the songs by husband-and-wife team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez shine. Tony winner Idina Menzel gets the showstopper “Into the Unknown” – which Panic at the Disco recorded too. Weezer has recorded Jonathan Groff’s song “Lost in the Woods,” and Kacey Musgraves has “All is Found” on the soundtrack. There are comical interludes with snowman Olaf.
Nice additions are Sterling K. Brown as military officer Mattias and Evan Rachel Wood as Queen Iduna.
Do not leave before credits are finished if you want to see the final scene.
“Frozen II” may be a satisfying journey for young school girls, but is not suitable for wee ones, for it has some dark and scary elements.