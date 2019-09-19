LOS ANGELES, CA September 19, 2019 – Fox Searchlight Pictures announced today it has acquired worldwide rights to Academy Award® nominee Wes Anderson’s THE FRENCH DISPATCH. Resuming a successful partnership that has spanned previous films including ISLE OF DOGS, THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL, FANTASTIC MR. FOX and THE DARJEELING LIMITED, Anderson, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson return as producers while Fox Searchlight Pictures will distribute the film produced and co-financed by Indian Paintbrush.
THE FRENCH DISPATCH is a love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city and brings to life a collection of stories published in “The French Dispatch” magazine. The film’s cast includes Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri, Stephen Park, Owen Wilson and Bill Murray. The film will be released in 2020.
“We are excited to dive back into the unmistakable and entirely original world of Wes Anderson,” said Steve Gilula and Nancy Utley, Chairmen of Fox Searchlight Pictures. “Our collaborations with Wes in the past have been exceptional, and we’re thrilled to be back working with him and the Indian Paintbrush team on THE FRENCH DISPATCH.”
“Wes and our entire filmmaking team are delighted to again collaborate with our partners at Fox Searchlight, and excited to introduce audiences to THE FRENCH DISPATCH,” said Steven Rales.
The deal was negotiated by Megan O’Brien, EVP of Business Affairs for Fox Searchlight, and Gene Kang, EVP of Business and Legal Affairs, and Deborah Wettstein, Chief Financial Officer, on behalf of Indian Paintbrush.
Indian Paintbrush is a motion picture development, production and financing company based in Santa Monica. It has a long history with Wes Anderson, and THE FRENCH DISPATCH marks their sixth collaboration.
In 2019 Fox Searchlight Pictures is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and upcoming releases include LUCY IN THE SKY, JOJO RABBIT, A HIDDEN LIFE, WENDY, ANTLERS, and DOWNHILL.