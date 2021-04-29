In theaters April 30
The Plot:
Deb’s (Glenn Close) day is shattered with the banging at her front door and the sound of her daughter’s voice.
Deb’s daughter, Molly (Mila Kunis) is a heroin addict and has been struggling with her addiction for over a decade.
Molly wants to get clean . . . again, but Deb is unmoved — having been robbed and lied to by Molly many times before.
Giving in, Deb and Molly start her detox at a clinic and discover a new monthly shot is available that prevents addicts from getting high — a silver bullet for addicts.
The catch: she must be clean for a full week. Molly needs four good days to be able to get the shot — but those four days are with her mother, a woman she has betrayed and whom she feels has betrayed her
as well.
Kent's Take:
There is still an epidemic raging through this country. It’s not COVID-19
to which I refer.
“Four Good Days” offers a peek into the late stages of addiction. Molly has lied, manipulated and stolen from her parents over the years to thoroughly pulverize their hope and trust in their daughter. Deb is cynical and mistrustful, Molly doesn’t remember much of the things she did to her mother and must believe her mother when she describes the things she’s done. There are alarms on each door. Deb follows Molly ‘s every move, waiting for her to attempt to either get high or steal.
Yet, this fourteenth detox concludes with a new option — an opiate antagonist — in the form of a shot that prevents an addict from getting high.
This story is less about Molly’s addiction and more about the aftermath and underlying roots of addiction. We learn about each character’s struggles, about each one’s flaws and the results that addiction has had on them.
Kunis takes an unglamorous role and does a good job with it. Her Molly is pleading, manipulative and vulnerable. Close also plays a flawed unglamorous character: a woman broken by her daughter’s addiction, broken by a love betrayed.
Where this feature struggles is in the “soft edges” of the writing. This film is more about the emotional stagnation and relationship struggles that result from this dependency, as well as the hurdles of mistrust and fear that grip families. Unfortunately, this film doesn’t quite do enough to stir viewers emotionally. The dangling carrot of a cure-all shot is enough to keep us invested to the end, but the climax is predictable and empty, for it passes over the dark moments of addiction, the real hurt and lost hope, the warring feelings of anger and love, trust and betrayal — leaving audiences with an unsatisfied resolution to a potentially memorable story.