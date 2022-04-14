In theaters April 13
The Plot:
Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) is a self-centered hothead who boxes and is vain enough to think he has the chops to be an actor. He impulsively moves from Montana to Los Angeles to find fame and fortune. While working at the butcher counter at a grocery store, he meets a woman who attends a nearby church. Trying to win her heart, he shows up at Mass, and is relentless in his pursuit. Eventually, they are dating, and he is getting more involved in church life.a serious motorcycle accident starts his spiritual conversion.
His alcoholic deadbeat dad Bill (Mel Gibson) comes back in his life while his mother (Jacki Weaver) tries to be realistic about his wild dreams. His decision to become a priest is a shock, but he studies at a seminary, and they become supportive. Later diagnosed with a rare debilitating illness - inclusion body myositis, Father Stu still inspires and counsels countless people.
Lynn’s Take:
Actor Mark Wahlberg was so committed to getting the inspirational tale of “Father Stu” made that he financed the film himself. The passion project is an earnest faith-based drama that wrings every possible emotion out of the remarkable true story.
Wahlberg, who also produced, gives his all as Stuart Long, a scruffy boxer and hooligan who turned his life around and decided to become a priest, even foregoing his rigorous training to pack on some pounds for the character.
He reteams with a grizzled Mel Gibson as his father, just as he did with “Daddy’s Home 2” in 2017. Both men have an off-screen past that parallels redemptive tales, and they approach it as such. You don’t doubt their authenticity.
(This week there are two films where off-screen behavior may color your perceptions of them as actors).
The movie, written and directed by Gibson’s partner Rosalind Ross, is heavy-handed with the predictable plot points, and clunky in its crude depiction of a lower-class family and the issues they go through – like a low-budget original movie on a Christian network.
And the profanity is excessive from both Stu and his blustery dad Bill, which might be off-putting to devout churchgoers.
Wahlberg, a practicing Catholic, is convincing as the self-centered blowhard who turns his life around and overcomes some adversity early on that slowly changes your mind about him. He underwent a physical transformation to play the role as well, packing on some flab.
Gibson, who made “The Passion of Christ,” earns his odious character’s turn-around. He’s a major jerk and estranged from his son, but cleans up his act and commits to doing the right thing.
Wahlberg’s spiritual journey as Father Stu lays out why it would be hard to believe but it really happened.
Jacki Weaver, as a mother who already lost a son, and Teresa Ruiz as the kind Sunday School teacher, are solid additions.
The messages here reinforces that adage that the Lord works in mysterious ways. Skeptics may scoff — but the story comes across as real, even if it is very ‘on the nose.”
The seemingly non-stop parade of popular hits seems intrusive and sometimes overtakes a few genuine moments.
But they’ve tried to make a film that is both relatable and long-lasting in its values.
Father Stu died at age 50 in 2014. His example is compelling, even if the movie is more over-the-top than it needs to be.