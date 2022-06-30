Streaming on HBOMax
The Plot:
Within a sprawling Cuban American clan, a father (Andy Garcia) must come to grips with his daughter’s (Adria Arjona) impending wedding all the while keeping his impending divorce from the mother (Gloria Estefan) secret. When they meet the groom’s (Diego Boneta) family from Mexico, cultures clash, generations take sides and competing traditions collide.
Lynn’s Take:
The third time’s a charm for another version of “Father of the Bride,” only this time it not only tackles the comedy – and drama – of a family wedding but celebrates Latin culture in touching and humorous ways.
On the surface, the characters may bear little resemblance to the Spencer Tracy-Elizabeth Taylor classic from 1950, or even the Steve Martin-Kimberly Williams-Paisley remake from 1991, but the salty-sour-sweet conflicts are the same for any decade.
This updated script, by Matt Lopez, based on the novel by Edward Streeter, not only brings out the generational differences, but also how everyone lumps Latin cultures together, and each distinctive region has their own customs, food, and distinguishing features.
It helps to have a solid cast – Andy Garcia is Billy Herrara, a successful self-made architect from Cuba who loves America and both cultures. He tries to maintain an iron grip as head of household and does not adapt to change well. Nor does he want to relinquish any control while the women of the family try to tell him otherwise.
The women are strong, independent characters, with Gloria Estefan as Ingrid, mother to Sofia (Adria Arjona) and Cora (Isabela Merced), and all go after what they want. Sofi is a lawyer while Cora is an aspiring fashion designer.
Sofia becomes engaged to a fellow attorney, Adan Castillo, sweetly played by Diego Boneta (“Rock of Ages”), who is from Mexico. Turns out his loud, flamboyant family is ultra-wealthy, and that rankles Billy. A lot bothers Billy –naturally, or we wouldn’t have the age-old story with something fresh to say.
The Alpha male dads are as different as day and night. Billy is old-fashioned, almost stodgy, nearly insufferable, while Hernan (Pedro Damian) is flashy, larger-than-life, gregarious, and generous. Hernan has a very young, beautiful second wife who just had a baby, and that’s another divergent plot point.
The trappings of an affluent lifestyle are very much part of this story, and the opulence is as breathtaking as the scenery – boats, homes, locales, cars, and sumptuous creature comforts. A special nod to production designer Kim Jennings and costume designer Caroline Eselin for their eye-catching work.
While this story’s formula has always worked as a warm family entertainment with recognizable situations, this contemporary take is further enlivened by its multi-generational characters. The sage older folks have something to say, the young people clamor to be heard and taken seriously, while the grown-ups in charge need to pay attention and listen.
Besides, every parent through time feels that “sunrise, sunset” tug – and while it wraps up neatly in a big bow, there are genuine touching moments.
The ensemble is an appealing mix of established veterans and up-and-comers, which helps keep interest even when it appears to be sit-com-like in execution.
But Alazraki establishes the film’s own rhythm, and the Latin beats inject a welcome spirit, as music enhances the celebratory feel – with fine work by composer Terence Blanchard.
Another high point is that the wondrous Chloe Fineman of “Saturday Night Live” makes the vainglorious wedding planner, Natalie Vance, an absolute hoot in satirical “influencer” ways.
The film is a comfortable mix of something old, something new, something borrowed and a pulsating swirl of color. It’s a pleasant diversion well-suited for summertime viewing.