In theaters May 19
THE PLOT:
Back home with his family, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) reminisces about all the people who have helped him get where he is right now. He and Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriquez) are raising their son Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry) and have never been happier.
However, Dante (Jason Momoa), the son of Hernan Reyes, a kingpin that Dom took down 10 years ago is hell-bent on making Dom suffer the same fate he has – living with the loss of those he loves.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Fast X” is the tenth film in the ongoing “Fast & Furious” saga. Unfortunately, this film hasn’t hit a speed bump, it’s driven into a huge pothole.
Dom is surrounded by his “family,” Letty, sister Mia (Jordana Brewster), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), Han (Sung Kang), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) and his mother Abuela Toretto (Rita Moreno). Yet, it’s not long before Dom’s past starts to catch up with him. Cipher (Charlize Theron) appears to warn him that Dante is after him. Then Mr. Nobody’s daughter Tess (Brie Larson) fails to run interference for Dom as “The Agency” turns their forces against him.
Since Dante now has Cipher’s over-powered tech setup, he always seems to be ten steps ahead of Dom and his crew as they begin falling to authorities.
Director Louis Leterrier was given a difficult task with this film. Being the first film of a franchise-concluding trilogy . . . yes, a trilogy, this first installment is a setup for the next two films. Bringing back almost every main character in the previous 9 films, viewers will get reacquainted with Dom’s brother, Jakob (John Cena), Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), his mother Queenie (Helen Mirren) in addition to Dom’s regular crew. Some characters like Cipher and Shaw are former enemies who now must work with Dom to stop Dante. This huge ensemble cast cannot sustain an action movie with too little plot.
The action sequences are huge, ridiculous, and fun as digital magic allows for just about anyone to do anything. Whether it be Dom out-muscling two helicopters, Jakob and Little Brian blowing up baddies with tank barrels mounted on a car or Dom driving down a dam, the suspension of reality here is a big ask.
The plot is thin and although the start of a three-film trudge, there is little meat to propel this narrative. Screenwriters Dan Mazeau, Justin Lin, and Gary Scott Thompson work hard to weave in this over-sized cast but struggle to make this film both entertaining and sensible. The bloated cast also creates confusion as the fast pace throws characters, action and exposition at viewers. The result is a choppy amalgamation of action sequences, posturing and nostalgia. The dialogue is inconsistent with moments of meaningful discussions, while others seem insincere and meaningless.
Part of the problem lies in the acting performances. Vin Diesel and his crew give strong consistent performances for they know their characters after 9 movies. Theron and Statham are also good in their small roles. Yet, some of the other characters struggle. Pete Davidson’s cameo is dumb and simply a way to squeeze another cameo into the film as a distraction. Brie Larson really stumbles in her role as Tess. Her interactions are stiff, and sound as if she’s reading her lines. However, the most disappointing role/performance comes from Jason Momoa. In his defense, his Dante is poorly written as a psychotic, unhinged rich kid who is playing with Dom and his crew to exact revenge, but his performance comes across as a mean, spoiled flamboyant character who has a very violent streak, not a villainous arch-nemesis. The poor writing totally disengages audiences and weakens the stakes.
This franchise has finally lost the one thing that has kept it afloat – an actual plot. With plenty of action, familiar characters and cameos, non-discerning fans will enjoy this iteration, but for those who prefer to leave a film with emotional satisfaction – “Fast X” sets a disappointing precedent for its final two films.
LYNN’S TAKE:
The turbo-charged “Fast X,” aka “Fast Ten,” the latest entry of the 22-year-old “Fast and Furious” saga, continues to defy logic and physics in a dizzying grandiose globe-trotting revenge tale.
A gimmicky gearhead grind, no, 10 features a sprawling star-studded cast racing from one continent to the next between massive explosions, shoot-outs, fisticuffs, and an enormous cavalcade of car crashes all staged to show off high-tech weaponry, fast-paced fight choreography and sensational stunts.
As usual, the muscular hero Dom Toretto has a price to pay for antagonizing his foes, but his list of friends and enemies certainly has grown over the years. We pick up with doting dad Dom teaching his 8-year-old son Brian (Leo Abelo Perry) his own set of rules on the road while his wife Lettie (Michelle Rodriguez) is helping Grandma (Rita Moreno) cook the family dinner, a time-honored ritual.
The gang’s all there – the bickering yet bonded core group of Dom’s team: Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), mechanic Tej Parker (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), hacker Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), and Han Lue (Sung Kang).
In recent films, their certain set of skills have been in demand by an international government operation called “The Agency.” But even those seemingly fortresses of good can be infiltrated by evildoers, especially this chapter’s megalomaniac villain Dante (Jason Momoa).
The hulking beefcake Momoa, best known as the DC superhero Aquaman, has a blast going over-the-top as a flamboyant, preening sociopath seeking vengeance. Part Cesar Romero’s Joker, part Jim Carrey’s Riddler, and all peacock-strutting and rooster-crowing swagger, Momoa as a sadistic dominating presence ups the ante. (His character is hastily explained as being institutionalized.)
Dom’s sister Mia (Jordana Brewster), widow of Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker, who died in 2013, was in five of the films), and brother Jakob (John Cena) also figure into the plot threads. And a noteworthy sentimental touch: Paul’s daughter Meadow Walker has a cameo as a flight attendant helping Jakob.
Oscar winners Charlize Theron, as cyberterrorist Cipher, Helen Mirren as Shaw’s (Jason Statham) mom, and Brie Larson as Tess, daughter of Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell), make brief appearances, and Moreno has one scene.
But even the big-name cast – peppered with stunning cameos (must-see end credits) that the internet has already spoiled – is overshadowed by the mind-numbing number of pileups, combustible engines, bomb detonations, and burning rubber that result in a reckless high body count and ridiculous disregard for the laws of gravity.
That’s not a surprise – it’s always expected in these big, bold and bravura blockbusters. Yet, for those who have been paying attention throughout the soap opera-on-wheels thrill ride sequels, some previous villains are now allies (well, maybe frenemies in a couple cases) and it will be established that former friends betray the good guys. That can get rather head-scratching – but really, thinking is not a requirement here.
Nevertheless, the one constant is that the theme of family remains central to the core. It’s just that the death-defying action becomes a distraction as escaping without harm gets increasingly preposterous.
When this popular franchise began, the personalities carried the minimal plot and maximum action adventures through, but as the scope became bigger, the plots became more convoluted.
I can’t imagine anyone who hasn’t seen the last four or five really knowing – or caring – what has happened and what is going on now, as they’ve swelled from streetfighters to save-the-world in land, sky, and sea scenarios.
Case in point: A submarine in the South Pole. Before you ponder this, keep in mind the latest cliffhanger ending is an intriguing tease for “Fast X Part 2,” now scheduled for 2025. Apparently, not the end of the road but “the last chapters” with another or two.
This latest excursion through Brazil, Rome, Portugal, London, Los Angeles, and Antarctica is ultimately fan service. Let’s face it – few view these for interesting intricate stories. Now going into their third decade, people want bullets to spray, cars to fly and more pedals to the metal than in the last chapter.
The stories are such a minimal template that I’ve accused them of being written by chimps, but now, after number 10, I’m convinced they are employing AI.
The latest screenwriters – veteran Justin Lin plus newbies Zach Dean and Dan Mazeau -- touch on previous scenarios for some sense of a plot thread, but it doesn’t make “Fast X” easy to follow. The characters are based on those created by Gary Scott Thompson in 2001’s “The Fast and the Furious.”
Lin, who directed the third through sixth movies (“The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” in 2006, “Fast and Furious” in 2009, “Fast Five” in 2011 and “Fast and Furious 6” in 2013, returned for the ninth (“F9, The Fast Saga” in 2021), but abandoned directing this movie, over ‘creative differences,’ and Louis Leterrier, who made the first two “Transporter” movies, took over. Lin, however, stayed on as a producer and has a screenwriting credit.
The entire canon includes “2 Fast 2 Furious” in 2003, “Furious 7” in 2015, “The Fate of the Furious” in 2017, and then “Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw” in 2019.
What happens next will determine the franchise’s grand finale. But harkening back to the early glory days would be a nice change of pace, for these increasingly ludicrous sequels have spun the original intentions out of control. After all, it’s supposed to be about family.