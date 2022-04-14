Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

In theaters April 15
THE PLOT:
Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelson) is moving to seize control of the Wizarding World. His bitter rival, and former friend/lover Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), can’t stop him alone, so he enlists Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), his former student, to put in motion a dangerous mission that sets up a clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. Along with a Muggle baker (Dan Fogler), witches and wizards, Dumbledore orchestrates the charge.
LYNN’S TAKE:
Let’s cut to the chase, which this franchise series seems incapable of doing. After all, the goal is to make five movies in the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” prequels spun off from the global phenomenon that was the “Harry Potter” franchise (2001-2011).
“The Secrets of Dumbledore” is the midpoint and stretches out J.K. Rowling’s already thin new universe over 2 hours and 16 minutes. Like the second film, “The Crimes of Grindelwald” in 2018, it has too many characters and more half-baked subplots that further complicate an already unwieldy narrative.
The first one in 2016 was a charmer, with its mythical and magical creatures and quirky characters, but the sequels have not offered the same engagement.
Steve Kloves, who wrote seven of the eight Potter screenplays, reteams with author J.K. Rowling to bring the growing storm in the wizarding world into focus. This foray into a more complex political arena mirrors fascism in the real-world period of pre-World War II.
This, of course, means a face-off between diabolical Grindelwald, who only wants a world of wizards, as he perceives them to be superior to regular folks, aka “Muggles,” and the future Hogwarts Headmaster Dumbledore, who is alarmed by Grindelwald’s power.
Jude Law excels as the respected educator, and the fine Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, equally at home playing hero or villain, capably assumes the Grindelwald role after Johnny Depp’s departure. He smolders as the conniver lusting after control.
The baby animals are adorable, Colleen Atwood’s costumes provide vintage splendor, production designers Stuart Craig and Neil Lamont have created captivating set pieces, and the supporting cast is solid.
Dan Fogler’s earnest schlub Jacob Kowalski and his heart-breaking relationship with Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol) is given more attention, which is a bright spot, while Albus’ brother, the crotchety Aberforth (Richard Coyle), isn’t fleshed out enough.
As Newt Scamander, Eddie Redmayne seems to blend in more than stand out in this third go-round.
But let’s talk about the elephant in the room – the intrusion of pesky personal issues that cast more gloom upon the production. In a perfect storm of bad luck and worse casting decisions, Warner Brothers has a public-relations problem that diminishes the work onscreen.
When the tarnished Depp lost a libel case against the British tabloid The Sun, which called him a “wife beater,” he was replaced as Grindelwald. Mikkelsen is an improvement, but still, that’s just one of several brewing disasters. Ezra Miller, who plays the troubled Credence Barebone, was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment a short time before the movie premiere, and J.K. Rowling’s controversial views on gender identity have turned her into a polarizing figure. It adds up to a studio headache that can’t be so easily dismissed.
Nevertheless, viewed strictly as a movie, this franchise has lost its luster – it’s more spectacle and less substance. Director David Yates, who helmed the final four Potter movies, fails to keep the tone consistent.
After a while, the green screen acting looks as if the characters are merely going through the motions. And paired with the tangled real-world web, is it all that worthwhile?
After the second one, I was done, and the third one offered no reason to change my mind. I’ve lost interest in pursuing any further developments.
This is no time to jump in if you are unfamiliar with the characters, but I’m not sure if even super-fans are all that invested in the battling wizards. Let’s face it, most people would rather watch Harry, Ron and Hermione return than invest the time on things that happened decades before they were given their first wands.