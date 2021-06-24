In theaters June 25.
THE PLOT:
Dom (Vin Diesel) and his team have gone their separate ways when Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) sends Dom a desperate message.
Meeting his crew, Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris) and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), along with Dom’s wife Letty (Michelle Rodrigues), the gang discovers that Cipher (Charlize Theron) is up to her nefarious tricks, however, she has enlisted a particular sidekick that is hell-bent on revenge against Dom – Dom’s brother Jakob (John Cena).
KENT’S TAKE:
“F9: The Fast Saga” is part nine of quite a saga. Its inauspicious beginnings found Dom and his peeps evading local police while also getting over on petty hoodlums. That was the 2001 first film. Twenty years later, Dom, Letty and their various crew members are now on their third international mission as each adventure attempts to ratchet up the stakes and action.
Having “jumped the shark” three films ago, this franchise is now defined more by its ridiculously over-the-top action than any tense, emotional story.
Gone are the “Fast & Furious” films that flesh out Dom and his crew by revealing their secrets and feelings while showing them to be caring people. “F9” finds everyone playing their expected roles in a straight-up pure action film. There are no real surprises here, no eye-opening twists, just pure predictability.
The themes of family first, love and forgiveness are too heavy-handed hitting audiences over the head with multiple discussions about family and parenting. Don’t get me wrong, these wholesome themes woven into the stories have distinguished this franchise from all others over the years. But this film hammers them home with dialogue rather than showing us the love, respect and family values as in previous films.
For all of these short-comings, this action flick does some things right. They continue swapping familiar characters in and out of films, keeping things fresh, but comfortable. The action and digital effects are top notch and indeed continue to “up the ante” from the previous films. The film also doesn’t take itself too seriously, which allows the ridiculous to be spun into fun. For example, Roman continuously talks about how none of them ever get hurt during any of their missions, insinuating that they are either lucky or invincible, while Tej responds that maybe he’s right . . . or maybe he’s just an idiot! The breaking of the 4th wall gives a nod to viewers that the filmmakers know that things will get ridiculous, but just sit back and enjoy the ride. The film continues to stay true to its positive themes, which is extremely rare in an action franchise. Lastly, the filmmakers toned down on the objectification of women and had some action sequences touting the strength and physicality of the female characters. Bravo!
Director Justin Lin creates a film that is fast-paced, action-driven and furthers the franchise, but it’s going to take more than familiar faces, muscle cars, and family to continue the momentum for this franchise. The series peaked at 5 and is now in decline. They better flip the nitrous switch or they will soon coast to a stop.