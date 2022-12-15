In theaters Dec. 16
THE PLOT:
Hilary (Olivia Coleman) is a manager at the Empire Movie Theater in a coastal town in England in 1980. Hilary is also struggling with mental issues. Stephen (Micheal Ward) is a local trying to escape the community who doesn’t accept him. As Stephen (Micheal Ward) and Hilary wrestle with their personal struggles, they discover the power of community, friendship and love.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Empire of Light” is a “slice of life” film that finds its power in both the ordinary and extraordinary – its ordinary narrative of life and its hurdles, as well as the extraordinary writing, acting and production.
Hilary and Stephen are two people who would probably never meet were it not for their common location for work. Hilary is a middle-aged woman struggling with a mental illness as well as self-worth. Stephen is looking to escape the racism and lack of opportunity for people of color. Together, they form an unlikely relationship, one that is both unusual and satisfying.
Writer/director Sam Mendes once again brings us a subtle gem. Some of his films are built around tragedies such as “1917,” “The Kite Runner,” and “Road To Perdition,” while others are built toward the tragedy “American Beauty,” “Skyfall,” and “Spectre.” In this film, the narrative builds toward the watershed moment, the crescendo that turns these character’s lives upside down.
The beautiful theater with its Art Deco décor is bright, inviting and clean, and has polite attendants. Yet, this area of the building is where Hilary and Stephen experience the darkness of their lives and the culture in which they live. In contrast, the floor above the theater has an abandoned area of two theaters and a café that is rotting away. Here is the area where Hilary and Stephen escape to talk, ponder and build their relationship. Within that rot is comfort and safety. These diametrically opposed and contradictory areas create perfect symbolism for their struggles of understanding and search for acceptance.
In addition, we also find that the projection booth and theater are also at odds . . . or is it synchronicity? The camera room is a sacred place to the employees as cameraman Norman (Toby Jones) doesn’t allow anyone into this sactuary. When Toby sees that Stephen is smart and interested, he begins training him to run the projectors. Norman speaks of the complexity of the projectors, the care to maintain the films and equipment and the perfect timing it takes to switch to the next reel during the film. However, all this equipment for its complexity simply sends a beam of light to the theater, but that beam of light holds entire worlds. This concept that a beam of light seemingly so simple, shining onto a screen holds such complexity within it is the subtlety that polishes this film to gem quality. Stephen is like that beam of light. A seemingly simple young man who, when actually given a chance, opens up to reveal a wonderful individual.
The characters also display simplicity and complexity. Hilary, when medicated is accepting, quiet, lonely, however, when she stops her medication, she becomes passionate, angry and out-of-control. Whereas, Stephen exhibits the energy and passion of youth, yet, as he forms his relationship with Hilary and begins to experience life in its many facets, he matures, opening his eyes to the fact that we all have struggles and offering support is what we all need.
This cast is outstanding as they quietly and craftily gather us into the fold. We feel like part of this staff, we care for these ordinary people, soaring at their ups and hanging our heads at their troubles. Ward plays well off Coleman as his Stephen is kind, smart and innocent, while Coleman’s Hilary is both sad, vulnerable and ultimately, tragically beautiful. Coleman’s performance easily carries the film and sets a high mark for the rest of this skilled cast.
The production is gorgeous with the sets creating memorable spaces and cinematic opportunities. The directing also elevates this film with the skilled eye of a true professional. Each scene is set up with care to further fuel the themes and character moods and arcs. The cinematography is a master class in filmmaking and conveying emotion as well as framing characters and moods.
As the projector sends its simple beam of light to viewers, “Empire of Light” will project its ordinary charm from the complex eye of its director as we follow a coming-of-age story that is worthy of your entertainment dollars.