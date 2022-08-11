In Theaters August 5
THE PLOT:
Set around a Filipino-American family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday, the comedy is based on Jo Koy’s life experiences and stand-up comedy.
LYNN’S TAKE:
Unless you were raised by wolves, chances are that you will relate to comedian Jo Koy’s amusing, amiable version of his family portrayed in “Easter Sunday.”
Koy, who now sells out arenas, has been a stand-up comic for 30 years, with three Netflix specials and a loyal following.
In the silly and sweet “Easter Sunday,” he plays Joe Valencia, a fledgling comic who has a beer commercial catch phrase and is auditioning for a role in a sitcom where he plays the wacky neighbor.
Meanwhile, his efforts to climb the career achievement ladder are at odds with being devoted to his intense but well-meaning Mom (Lydia Gaston). Because she wants to make sure he’s coming to the big family holiday dinner at her home in the San Francisco Bay area, Daly City, on Sunday, she is relentless with the nagging.
This suburb is known for its large Asian community – 33% of the population is Filipino and 15% Chinese, with Burmese, Vietnamese, Korean, Japanese, Indonesian, and Thai represented too. In fact, it’s the largest city with a majority Asian population in the contiguous United States.
The holiday means church, eating, drinking, karaoke and being together. The film celebrates the Filipino culture and lifestyle, and anyone who is a first or second generation of an immigrant family will recognize the drive in the characters. And the baby Jesus statue in the living room.
Koy is joined by quite a collection of characters, in a funny, warm portrait of the personalities that share DNA, as written by Ken Cheng and Kate Angelo. The relatives include bickering sisters, the gossipers, the one-uppers, the goofballs, and the shady guy always coming up with a scheme.
The cast is entertaining, and the cameos give it some zest, including Jimmy O. Yang as a retailer who knows how to move under-the-table merchandise, a very funny Tiffany Haddish as a no-nonsense police officer Valencia used to date, and Lou Diamond Phillips having fun as a version of him as an actor.
Valencia has a rocky relationship with his teenage son, Junior (Brandon Wardell), because of the comedian’s frequent absences in his life. Picking Junior up at his ex-wife’s gated-community home that she shares with her professional hockey player husband Kyle (Michael Weaver), he doesn’t exactly start the road trip on a good note. And that relationship goes from bad to worse, aggravated by bizarre happenings.
The dialogue features a lot of banter, and Koy is gifted with a quick-silver delivery the way those who make a living with observational humor are. As the stressed-out comic actor trying to be a good son, good father and land a steady show-biz gig, his trials and tribulations resonate. If you weren’t familiar before with his self-deprecating comedy, you will be now.
The plot’s predictable beats can be a bit heavy-handed. Asif Ali is way over the top as the villain Dev Deluxe, and the characters are drawn in broad strokes, especially the mom Susan and her warring sister, Theresa, played by Tia Carrere, the actress from the Wayne’s World movies and “True Lies.”
As the unreliable dreamer Eugene, Eugene Cordero of “The Good Place” stands out. Broadway veteran Eva Noblezado is appealing as a modern teenage girl who makes an impression on Junior, and their day together fuels the plot.
Director Jay Chandrasekhar even shows up as Valencia’s slick agent, and he’s funny in a stereotypical role.
Chandrasekhar, who made two “Super Troopers” films, is a veteran sitcom director (“Community,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “The New Girl,” “The Goldbergs”) and is efficient in keeping the 92-minute film breezy, even when it veers into exaggeration.
This is the kind of crowd-pleasing summer movie that’s light, fun and relatable, for it strikes chords with anyone who thinks their nutty family is unlike anyone else’s – but discovers it is more like many others.
And the empanadas look good. The only prerequisite may be knowing who boxer Manny Pacquiao is.