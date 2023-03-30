In theaters March 31
THE PLOT:
Rogue Edgin (Chris Pine) and his fighter friend Holga (Michelle Rodriguez) have been imprisoned for the past two years. Using their creativity and a bit of luck they are able to escape. Why they are imprisoned is the meat of the story.
Edgin was formerly a Harper, one who forgoes monetary rewards for accomplishing good deeds. When his monetary struggles catch up to him, he makes a fatal decision. One that causes the demise of his loving wife.
Rejecting the Harpers, Edgin turns to a life of crime, and it pays well. However, when he discovers a magic item that can resurrect his dead wife, he gambles everything on retrieving “The Tablet of Awakening,” but things go very wrong and Edgin and Holga find themselves imprisoned, leaving Edgin’s daughter Kira (Chloe Coleman) with cohort Forge (Hugh Grant).
In order to reunite with his daughter, Edgin, Holga, Simon the Wizard (Justice Smith) and Tiefling Doric (Sophia Lillis) must complete a complex quest to both rescue Kira and stop the evil Red Wizard from building an undead army.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is based upon the popular roleplaying game developed over 40 years ago. Although there have been many films based upon the game and the fantasy setting, few have had an impact on audiences. However, this film is a perfect combination of technology, writing and love for the game resulting in a memorable film.
Edgin is a charmer, he is the planner – meaning he doesn’t do any heavy lifting. Holga is Edgin’s best friend and knock-down, drag-out fighter. To complete their quest, they enlist Simon, a wizard who lacks self-confidence and a shape shifting Tiefling who doesn’t trust humans. Together, this merry band of misfits embark upon a very serious quest – to stop an evil wizard and save Edgin’s daughter. Yet, during this sober quest are moments of fun, laughs and love.
Writers/directors John Frances Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (along with writer Michael Gilio) have created the perfect blend of laughs and danger, fantasy and family, and story and action. While Edgin and his crew roll through various plans as their previous plans fail, we get to know each character and their background, deepening our understanding of their motivations for risking their lives. Viewers easily fall in step with Edgin, Holga, Simon, and Doric because as they fail, we are having the time of our lives.
The story is beautifully written encompassing the characters, creatures, spells, and places of the Dungeons & Dragons game. Fans will appreciate the care and accuracy that was put into this film for it brings to life the images that have rattled around in their brains for decades. Yet, non-gamers will also enjoy this film. The fast- paced action, the top-notched special effects and the enjoyable characters make this a memorable experience for everyone. D&D: Honor Among Thieves also shows the many facets of this game. A D&D adventure can be serious, stressful, engaging, hilarious and frustrating. It will test your intellect, luck and strategy and this film shows all of that and still embraces the core of gaming – pure adventure.
The film uses both live action and digital effects with entertaining results. From the owlbear, a gelatinous cube to Simon’s illusion and his attunement struggles, this film weaves the effects around the strong story. This enhances the narrative but doesn’t overpower the themes of family and love. The action scenes are well planned and help drive the narrative. The fight scenes are also creative and well-choreographed showing another enjoyable facet of D&D roleplaying – creativity.
The cast obviously enjoyed their roles. Pine’s Edgin is a blend of a rogue and bard, he is a charmer, but uses that charm to lead people, not woo women. He deeply loved his late wife and is willing to sacrifice everything to get her back. Holga is an interesting character. She is a formidable foe, but also sarcastic, witty, and beautiful. Simon is part of the comic relief. His lack of self-esteem has limited his spell-casting abilities and as he is resigned to mediocrity, it’s those around him who encourage him to finally succeed. Lillis’ Doric is probably the most creative and enjoyable character. Her shapeshifting is fascinating, effective and propels the story throughout. In addition, the supporting cast is superior. Hugh Grant’s Forge is wonderful and greatly enhances the film as does Regé-Jean Page as Paladin Xenk.
Themes of love, honor and family abound and harken back to a time when a film was made for audience enjoyment. As Edgin nears the end of his quest, he recognizes the one thing he has been overlooking – the family he has worked so hard to revive has been beside him all along.
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is the first summer popcorn film of 2023 and should thrill audiences of all ages and tastes. Viewers who roll the dice to give this film a try will be rewarded with an emotional action-adventure worthy of the name Dungeons & Dragons – that’s a nat-20 to gamers.