THE PLOT:
When matriarch Violet Grantham (Maggie Smith) announces that an old wealthy French acquaintance has left her a Villa in the south of France, the family is astir with interest.
Deciding to leave the villa to her great grand-daughter, in order to help secure her future, the family decides to accept an invitation to visit.
Meanwhile, Downton Abbey is contacted by British Lion films and is given an eye-opening offer to film at the estate. While the men seem taken aback at Hollywood actors and crew having unfettered access to the estate, the women and staff are excited to rub elbows with American elite.
As most of the family heads to their new French Villa to finalize the transfer of possession, Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) stays behind with the staff in order to oversee the filming.
What both groups discover is that secrets are often destructive and shedding light upon them is the first step in preventing further damage.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Downton Abbey: A New Era” finds the Grantham’s and their staff getting good news and bad. Lady Grantham has been notified that she has inherited a gorgeous French Villa, a boon for anyone. Yet, at the same time, they are also given an offer they can’t refuse regarding allowing a film company to film on their premises. With a leaking roof and other badly needed repairs, they cannot ignore this offer.
As the family splits – with most of the Grantham’s heading to the south of France while Lady Mary and the staff remains to work with the film crew – audiences are treated to a dual story of the wealthy and the working staff.
Mary enthralls the director Mr. Barber (Hugh Dancy), while silent film actress Myrna Dalgleish (Laura Haddock) is all but silent, to everyone’s chagrin. As the production progresses, the studio calls with bad news, creating a situation where the entire Downton staff is needed to complete the production.
Meanwhile, as Robert Grantham (Hugh Bonneville) visits his French benefactors, they attempt to unravel the secret behind Violet’s relationship with her late French admirer.
I have not watched the television show “Downton Abbey,” but did see the first film AND I did bring two experts along with me to my screening – my mother and mother-in-law. We all felt the same way about this film. It’s better than the first film AND is well written and acted.
Familiar characters greet viewers immediately and fulfill their roles beautifully. Taking place in 1929, it is the transition period between silent and talkie films. With charm and “proper” British penashe, this film is a relaxing peek into a simpler bygone time.
Normally, I would complain about the lack of drama, but here it works because the narrative focuses on the lives of both the Grantham’s and their staff. The wealthy lay around lounging, dreaming and drinking in the sights while their staff toils and dreams. As these dual plots unfold, we realize that the trip to France is more a distraction for Robert and company as they encounter the widow of Lady Violet’s admirer. The real story is the filmmaking at Downton Abbey.
As filming commences the themes begin to surface as the subplots are revealed making this film real, charming and memorable. Some will say that this film shows the decadence of bygone days, it shows the privilege that the wealthy afforded on the backs of the working class, and both statements are correct. But writer Juliane Fellowes chose to make this film light, winsome and entertaining rather than a preachy propaganda piece that more and more films are becoming.
The stunning sets and cinematography add an air of gravity to this story. The drone shots of Downton Abbey are picturesque as the building, dripping with age and obvious wealth offers and imposing stature to anyone within its walls.
This story is beautifully written with a nice balance of history, humor and characterization. The dialogue is meaningful and snappy and the narrative is enchanting.
“Downton Abbey: A New Era” is a forthright film that will please fans as well as amuse non-fans with a period piece worthy of the name Downton Abbey.
LYNN’S TAKE:
This beautifully filmed sequel is as welcome as seeing old friends again now that we’ve been through a global pandemic. And as a merry follow-up film, “Downton Abbey – A New Era” couldn’t be more charming and delightful – and provide satisfactory story arcs for all major and minor characters.
Only, it’s impossible to divulge plot points because of the big reveals throughout its two-hour runtime. The entire historical period drama, tinged with warm humor and trademark zingers from creator and writer Julian Fellowes, is one big spoiler alert.
That said, the two overlapping plots are deliciously engaging – a sojourn to the south of France to stay at a grand villa that has its own jaw-dropping backstory, and a glamorous Hollywood film crew taking over the august estate. It’s 1929, and they will roar headfirst into a new decade.
For fans, this is as enjoyable as opening presents on Christmas morning. And dare I say, even better than the first film, which continued where the series left off, updating the lives of the downstairs servants and the heirs of the Earl of Grantham.
Three years after the first film dealt with a royal visit from King George V and Queen Mary in 1927, and seven years after the hit TV drama ended its sixth season (2011-2015), award-winning run, the family and the servants are still in a flutter – only this time have a gift horse to speculate about, and stars in their eyes from the intrusion of movie people.
The melodrama gives the characters plenty to fret about and deal with, making them relatable to us commoners as power shifts and romances begin and deepen. Director Simon Curtis, who made the captivating “My Week with Marilyn,” nimbly weaves both plots together for a satisfactory narrative.
The addition of the film crew, who starts off producing a silent picture but must accommodate the growing popularity of ‘talkies,’ provides comical encounters and an engaging subplot for Lady Mary, with Michelle Dockery in classy form.
Hugh Dancy is earnest as smitten film director Jack Barber and a jaunty Dominic West is dashing as movie star Guy Dexter, while Laura Haddock does her best Jean Hagen as the Tinsel Town beauty Myrna Dalgleish whose crass voice needs an overhaul as does her uppity attitude. Shades of “Singin’ in the Rain”!
Maggie Smith, the two-time Oscar winner, owns the film as quipmeister Violet Crawley, effortlessly delivering her customary putdowns.
Just as the first film, “A New Era” is opulently crafted, with exquisite costume design by Anna Robbins and Maja Meschede and production design again by Donal Woods befitting a regal world of aristocratic wealth and position.
Andrew Dunn’s sumptuous cinematography keys in on the scenic splendor of the Mediterranean coast as well as effective shadows and light in the indoor movie making scenes. Composer John Lunn returns to accentuate every mood with swelling strings.
The real Highclere Castle in north Hampshire stands in for the Downton Abbey homestead, and still makes one swoon.
I’m ready for a third chapter, but if this is the end, what a fine swan song it is.