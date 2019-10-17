The Plot:
Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy) was a real comedy and rap pioneer who proved there was a market for his hilarious and obscene humor. He created a kung-fu fighting alter ego, Dolemite, and became a Blaxploitation phenomenon in the 1970s. The movie details the crazy antics of how his first movie was made.
Lynn's Take:
A clever homage to the Blaxploitation movies popular in the 1970s, “Dolemite Is My Name” is a fresh and funny take on the ‘movie-within-a-movie’ scenario.
It also introduces us to Rudy Ray Moore. In yet another comeback, Eddie Murphy breezes through this role with a commanding presence as Moore, seizing the screen with gusto. He’s in his zone as a guy with something to prove and appears to be having a ball. So does the rest of the cast, who are gifted with splendid comedic timing and bring the zing to over-the-top funny parts, all in the style of the era.
The novelty casting would appear to be Wesley Snipes, whose well-documented legal troubles forced him out of the Hollywood A-list. He shows a surprising flair for comedy as D’urville, a vain actor-director who takes over the film and knows he’s the marquee name keeping the project going.
Standouts also include Da’Vine Joy Randolph as proud and sassy Lady Reed, Keegan Michael-Key as the anxious screenwriter, and Craig Robinson as Rudy’s loyal pal. Some familiar cameos will make the audience smile.
Director Craig Brewer, whose breakthrough was “Hustle and Flow,” allows the personalities to come through, maintaining a jaunty attitude and brisk pace.
Co-writers Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski capture the freewheeling 1970s well, and the production design provides that garish eye candy associated with that polyester decade, while the costume work is exceptional in its flamboyance.
“Dolemite Is My Name” pops in a variety of ways, and is simply a fun and entertaining experience.
Nevertheless, the language is rough, so you are warned. The film will open in two St. Louis theatres Oct. 18, with it streaming on Netflix Oct. 25.