In theaters Feb. 18
THE PLOT:
Two former Army Rangers are paired against their will on the road trip in a 1984 Ford Bronco. Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois), race down the Pacific Coast to get to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time.
LYNN’S TAKE:
The dog always wins us over. Time and time again, from Old Yeller to Air Bud, Santa’s Little Helper to Beethoven, Marley to Marmaduke. Such is the case in the titular “Dog.”
Only this time, it’s not a rambunctious family pet – it’s Lulu, and the lovable Belgian Malinois is a U.S. Special Operations soldier. It’s post-battlefield, and she is not doing so well.
The trailer may look like laughter ensues, but that is deceiving. This is a serious movie about how those who serve our country are put in different forms of harm’s way, and the aftermath of traumatic injuries in battle, both mental and physical.
Why it’s labeled a “comedy” is mystifying, although there are a few funny predicaments and a smidgeon of humor.
A twist on the familiar road-trip movie, “Dog” is Channing Tatum’s return to acting after a few years’ hiatus, and his first time directing, along with his longtime producing partner Reid Carolin, who co-wrote the screenplay with Brett Rodriguez.
The trio have worked together before. Rodriguez’ military experience is apparent in his screenplays “Stop-Loss,” “Dear John” and “G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra,” all starring Tatum.
They previously collaborated on a 2017 HBO documentary, “War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend.” The problems discussed in the documentary, about military K-9 dogs and their relationships with assigned soldiers, who often suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or another trauma, is the focus here.
However, as a narrative feature, it’s a personal journey of one man, discarded after he is no longer of value, and his companion, a castoff as well, and how they help each other.
Equally heartbreaking and heartwarming, the film’s tangoing twosome are appealing – but it’s made in such a predictable, heavy-handed fashion that it feels as tedious as the road trip that’s the center of it all.
Lulu’s history is established in the opening credits montage. The dutiful canine is now hostile and difficult, out of commission and caged at Fort Lewis near Tacoma, Washington. Her former master, Sergeant Riley Rodriguez (Eric Urbiztondo), has killed himself.
His family wants Lulu at his funeral in Arizona, so a superior officer calls on Briggs (Tatum), Rodriguez’ Ranger buddy, to take the dog there, and by doing so, he’s given a carrot – he may be approved for a reassignment.
Briggs, diagnosed with a brain injury, has been making do with a minimum-wage job but wants to get back into service – only he must have a commanding officer sign the papers. He claims his last physical was good. (Really? Doesn’t look like that to us).
All good points, but it doesn’t offer anything fresh or hit hard enough. This film is obviously a labor of love for Tatum, Carolin and Rodrguez, whose work is earnest and well-meaning – but it might be a little ‘too inside’ for those unfamiliar with armed forces procedures.
Carolin, who wrote the “Magic Mike” movies, has a knack for guy dialogue, but the execution feels choppy. Tatum, who must interact with a dog, does what he can to convey his initial frustrations, learning to understand the animal, and then caring about the loyal dog.
But you knew that was going to happen. Of course, they drive each other crazy, get into goofy skirmishes, deal with setbacks and complications, and somehow, make a connection.
Tatum, who has primarily done a few voice-over pieces since he last acted in the under-rated “Logan Lucky” and “The Kingsman: Golden Circle” in 2017, has returned to features this year and in the Apple TV+ series, “The Afterparty.” Now 41, the 2012 Sexiest Man Alive has maintained his muscular physique, which serves him well in action movies and makes him believable as a soldier.
Dealing with a dog on set is a challenge, and they use three different “Lulu” dogs -- Britta, Zuza and Lana – and many trainers. The action seems genuine, as does the relationship between dog and man.
Composer Thomas Newman’s score is memorable, and the soundtrack includes Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, John Prine and Alabama Shakes among others for a good road trip playlist.
The filmmakers definitely want to say something in 90 minutes, but the way the movie takes some jarring turns lessens its intended impact. But there is no doubt about its sincerity or natural bond between actor and service animal.