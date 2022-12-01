In theaters Nov. 23
The Plot:
Two elite U.S. Navy fighter pilots help turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War – Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors), the first black aviator in Navy history, and his friend and fellow fighter pilot Tom Hudner (Glen Powell). Their heroic sacrifices and enduring friendship would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
Lynn’s Take:
A war drama inspired by an important true story from “The Forgotten War,” which is how history refers to the Korean War (1950 – 1953), “Devotion” sheds light on people who bravely served in the early missions.
As a refresh, this was the first major conflict of the Cold War – Russia and China supported North Korea, a totalitarian communist state, while the U.S. backed South Korea, a capitalist state. The war led to a Demilitarized Zone (Even though an armistice was signed, not much has united both parts, and they pledged in 2018 to make some sort of progress. People are waiting…). The movie shows us headlines to set the period.
As the daughter and niece of U.S. Navy veterans who served in that war, and since have passed, it’s far from forgotten in my family and in others that were there.
But this isn't epic in scope, like "1917" for World War I, or "Saving Private Ryan" or "Dunkirk" about World War II. It can be rousing at times, but mostly, it focuses on the barriers being broken by the first black aviator, and how trust is so important between those you serve with in the air -- and on the ground.
To enjoy the film, the less you know about the real-life stories of Ensign Jesse L. Brown and Lieutenant Tom Hudner, the better it will be.
Based on the book by Adam Markos, “Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice,” which was published in 2014, script writers Jake Krane and Jonathan Stewart stick to a familiar formula meant to tug heartstrings.
The action biopic doesn’t really take off until dandy aerial combat scenes that are seamlessly integrated through modern technology. It’s an impressive display because the movie would be rather flat otherwise.
As the dynamic duo, rising stars Jonathan Majors, known for “The Harder They Fall,” “Da Five Bloods” and HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” and Glen Powell, memorable in “Top Gun: Maverick,” are earnest in their portrayals.
They eventually show genuine admiration for each other but when they first meet at the Rhode Island naval air station in 1950, it’s a frostier situation. Brown is the only black guy in the squadron and Hudner is fresh out of Annapolis. The characters are drawn in broad strokes.
Prejudices were more obvious at that time, and Majors conveys how the weight of expectations – Brown’s high standards, the reality of bigotry and ‘proving’ oneself weighed him down at times. His distrust is understandable, and Powell’s Hudner learns to look at Brown's struggles and segregation in a different light.
The men are shown training on fighter-bombers from the U.S.S. Leyte before heading to the danger zone, and with others in buddies hanging out scenes. Of course, there is a bar fight when they are in France. There’s also a surprising cameo – Serinda Swan is a ringer as young Elizabeth Taylor, and they’re all agog
Brown is married, and Christina Jackson is saddled with the fretful wife role, taking care of their young daughter while daddy is away.
The fact that it’s such a standard, nothing special, screenplay is a letdown, but the aerial scenes are first-rate, and the actors are believable, even when saddled with tired cliches.
It really could have soared, but other than the last third, fails to distinguish itself. Nevertheless, the real-people montage wrap-up at the end is a fitting salute to these two men who made aviator history.