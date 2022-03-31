Now streaming on Hulu
THE PLOT:
Vic Van Allen (Ben Affleck) and his wife Melinda (Ana de Armas) apparently have some sort of marital arrangement where she takes lovers, but he doesn’t appear to be fully on board with it. However, this measure is supposed to keep her with her ‘family’ and they don’t have to mess with divorce. It’s very clear they would be better off separately. In fits of jealousy and rage, Vic starts killing the unfortunate young hunky guys she’s fooling around with – and the whole town is rife with rumors, But that doesn’t stop her from flitting from one to the next. Could she be driven to leave? Will he be caught? Does anyone swallow this hooey?
LYNN’S TAKE:
What is the deal with the snails?
No, really, I want to know. When the one thing you can’t get out of your head while watching a ‘so-called’ steamy potboiler is “What’s the deal with the snails?” then you know that “Deep Water” is a horribly botched ‘erotic’ thriller.
Vic, a man with too much time and money on his hands, raises snails in a greenhouse, glares at his sexy, sultry, incredibly immature and selfish wife – especially through windows and on staircases, and publishes a poetry and photography magazine vanity project.
And kills studly men (Jacob Elordi, Finn Wittrock – and maybe a guy that’s been missing for a year when the movie begins) or drives them out of town (Brendan C. Miller).
Only you won’t get many of your questions answered, for the generic-sounding “Deep Water” is best remembered as a turgid lukewarm mess that would be painful to watch if it wasn’t so ridiculous.
This Southern-fried Freud-meets-Tennessee Williams tries so hard to be contemporary but is like a drug-and-sexed-up version of one of those 1950s housewife melodramas featuring a handsome ne-er-do-well arriving in town – the kind that I used to watch with my Mom.
The Van Allens are affluent – Vic invented a computer chip used in drones – and amasses enough wealth to be “retired,” so he spends his days riding his mountain bike and doting on his young daughter Trixie.
Melinda doesn’t seem too maternal, and when she isn’t hanging all over young boy toys and drinking too much wine at the many parties thrown by their well-off social group, she’s antagonizing Vic – bickering and throwing insults at him.
Their relationship is obviously sick and twisted, but just calling it an “open marriage’ doesn’t seem to cover it. Based on a 1957 novel by Patricia Highsmith, the script is by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson (creator of HBO’s “Euphoria” and responsible for the insufferable navel-gazing couple movie “Malcolm and Marie”). They have created a shallow world with disingenuous relationships. All of it rings hollow.
If they are in what passes for high society in their southern gothic enclave, would the women be so accepting of the trampy Melinda? How awkward is flaunting her adultery among the alpha males? And wow, is this a party bunch. (Melinda, tipsy as usual, sings an obscure song that everyone apparently knows and sings along? Who are these people?)
The usually likable character actor Lil Rel Howery, a breakout star of “Get Out” as the TSA agent, has been working a lot (“Free Guy,” “Vacation Friends,” “Fatherhood”) but is wasted as Vic’s best buddy.
Director Adrian Lyne is coasting on his past reputation – “Fatal Attraction,” “9 Weeks,” “Indecent Proposal” and “Unfaithful,” wildly popular movies from the 1980s and 1990s. His work became synonymous with “erotic thriller.” Only he hasn’t made a movie in 20 years, and it shows. Dull, banal, insincere.
Affleck and de Armas became a real-life couple at some point during this film, but later broke up. On screen, he seems bored, distracted, like he’s sleep-walking through this part that doesn’t have a whiff of authenticity.
De Armas, impressive in “Knives Out” and “No Time to Die,” badly overacts. She looks good in slinky dresses, while pouting and giving off “come hither” looks equally. But convincing…meh.
This isn’t one of those movies that is so bad that it’s fun to watch. This is just bad. But the one saving grace – the great American playwright Tracy Letts is a hoot to watch as a noisy new neighbor, although his character’s moves in the third act are just meant to careen to a conclusion and put this film out of its misery.