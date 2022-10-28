In theatres Oct. 28
The Plot:
While investigating a man’s death in the mountains, a fastidious detective meets the deceased’s mysterious wife, who does not seem fazed by his death.
Lynn’s Take:
Haunting and hypnotic, “Decision to Leave” is a twisty neo-noir directed with his trademark visual flair by celebrated Korean director Park Chan-wook.
Park draws from his inspiration, Alfred Hitchcock, whose masterpiece “Vertigo” has influenced this intriguing tale. He and co-writer Chung Seo-kyung have combined a murder mystery with a love story, focusing on an obsessive detective, suffering from insomnia, who is captivated by the prime suspect.
It’s cleverly constructed, features surprising wit, and has that “will they, or won’t they?” undercurrent that keeps us invested. The couple’s attraction is palpable, despite all the factors pulling them apart. How they are drawn to each other while trying not to be is one of the tantalizing aspects of this pulpy fiction.
Chinese actress Tang Wei, as the seductive Song Seo-rae, maintains an air of mystery throughout, and Korean actor Park Hae-il, as the diligent Jang Hae-joon, shows how torn he is. After all, he is married to Jung-an (Lee Jung-hyun). They live apart during the week – he has an apartment closer to his work – and spend weekends at their seaside home.
The pair convey so well their simmering emotions, both alone and together. You feel his longing and the young widow’s desire, and both of their regrets.
The now vulnerable Hae-joon is trying not to be played by a femme fatale, but he’s conflicted by his marriage, his insomnia, and his by-the-book work routine, which all factor into his actions. You feel for what he’s going through while you are learning more of Seo-rae’s marriage and intentions.
After her husband’s death is ruled a suicide, their lives take different turns. Shifting his attention to his marriage, Hae-joon moves back to the coast with his wife and has switched police districts.
It just so happens that Seo-rae, now married to a TV financial guy Ho-shin (Park Yong-woo), has moved there too. You can bet on red flags popping up, especially when the explosive Slappy appears (Seo Hyun-woo). As the nickname implies, not a good man.
The story is sprinkled with humor throughout, and a funny character is Hae-joon’s new female lieutenant Yeon-soo (Kim Shin-young), who joins him on a shocking murder investigation -- the district’s first!
All this customary melodrama is enveloped by the film’s rapturous look. Park is a master at making frames look like works of art. He won best director at this year’s Cannes Film Festival for this film, which also competed for the Palme d’Or.
Park previously won the Cannes 2004 jury grand prize with "Oldboy" and the 2009 jury prize with "Thirst," and returned to the festival with his competition entry "The Handmaiden" in 2016. (The St. Louis Film Critics Association chose “The Handmaiden” as the best international feature that year and singled it out for its art direction.)
Production Designer Ryu Seong-hie has given each home a distinctive look that assists in defining the characters while cinematographer Kim Ji-young has effectively contrasted the specific interiors with the key outdoor scenes, making nature another character. The mist on the mountains, newly fallen snow and the sea’s oncoming high tide become integral elements in the story.
Expertly crafted, “Decision to Leave” slowly gets under the skin with its engaging characters and spellbinding style. It’s a fine example of the outstanding thrillers being made in South Korea these days, with Park and Bong joon-ho at the forefront.
“Decision to Leave” has been selected as the South Korean entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards.