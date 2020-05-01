The Plot: Down the road from Woodstock, a revolution blossomed at Camp Jened, a ramshackle summer camp for teenagers with disabilities, that transformed their lives and ignited a landmark movement that took 20 years to achieve.
Lynn’s Grade: This year is the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. To commemorate this landmark legislation, the uplifting and heartfelt “Crip Camp” traces the empowerment of disabled individuals who fought for inclusion, when inclusion was not something people thought about in the early 1970s.
And it started at this joyous summer camp in upstate New York. Although Camp Jened no longer is open, what it did do is awe-inspiring.
This hard-hitting documentary shows the real struggles of the disabled in America, and why it took so long for the sweeping changes to be enacted in the 1990 ADA. The film highlights the determined group of activists who never gave up, never lost hope and sacrificed a great deal because of their physical and societal challenges.
You witness the massive organized protests for days on end in state capitols and Washington D.C. when some legislators had no time to listen.
The leaders of the movement share their triumphant stories, not losing sight of the gargantuan effort it took to get input on what was in the bill. After the Vietnam War, when more soldiers came home wounded, attention started being paid. Yet, there were those who thought the bill would only benefit “a few.”
Getting their voices heard is a cause for celebration. Judith Heumann became a spitfire, a true force.
One of the campers is co-director and co-writer Jim LeBrecht, who was born with spina bifida and tells his awe-inspiring life story. Documentary filmmaker Nicole Newnham is co-director and co-writer.
The film is from LeBrecht’s perspective and other leaders, who are shown in archival footage and then interviewed during the making of the film.
Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s film production company, Higher Ground, “Crip Camp” won the Audience Award for Documentary at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and was also a nominee for the Grand Jury Prize. It was released on Netflix this spring.
More people are living productive lives because of this groundswell seeking access and opportunity, and the documentary brings to the forefront how necessary empathy is in understanding people’s plights.
This story about special needs will give you insight into what transpired over a 20-year fight, and how important its message is today.