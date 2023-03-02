In theaters March 3.
THE PLOT:
Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been retired from boxing for three years, going out on top as the unified champion in his weight class. Married to a music star Bianca (Tessa Thompson), they enjoy their time together raising their deaf daughter Amara (Mila Davis-Kent).
When Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors), an old friend from his childhood, is released from prison, Adonis tries to help an old friend.
But when he discovers that Damian is looking to settle old scores, Adonis must come out of retirement to gamble his legacy in one final bout.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Creed III” is the next installment in a franchise that has been well-received. This is also the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan.
Adonis has been enjoying his retirement raising his precocious daughter, supporting his wife, and helping up-and-coming boxers at his gym. When Damian stops by the gym a few weeks after his release, Adonis is forced to dreg up unwanted memories of his adolescence on the streets and in a group home. His years of success have allowed him to leave that life behind, but his troubled youth in those dark memories have always pursued him.
Jordan’s directorial debut is a solid one regarding his skills seeing shots and setting moods. This film is skillfully directed. Audiences will see and feel what Adonis has earned and what he might lose, and we will feel the desperation when his past catches up to him.
Screenwriters Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin outline a narrative with worthy themes – that of love, family, and legacy. Confronting our past and the decisions that alter our lives are also lubricants to this story.
Where this story disappoints is in the predictable outcome. Trying to keep the “feel-good” nature of right vs. wrong is admirable, inspiring, and worthy, but there are no twists to this journey. The setup to the fight regarding what both men have to gain and lose is well done but adding something to create doubt as to whether Adonis will win would have really helped sow the seeds of drama.
Jordan has already proved himself to be an excellent actor but being an actor/director is a totally different experience. Here he shows skill in both roles. His Adonis is appreciative of his life and all the trappings that come with success; however, this narrative also shows that although Adonis doesn’t want to think about his past, he knows that to move forward, he must quell the demons that nip at his heels. Majors gives a great performance as Damian, a man whose life path veered exactly the opposite of Adonis’ – a man who now wants his opportunity to get the trappings of success. The supporting cast is also strong and bolsters this story with depth of character throughout.
“Creed III” is a solid film that balances the brutality of the sport of boxing with the dreams of those who struggle to build a legacy and overcome their past. Although this film suffers from its predictability, the production and performances make this film a worthy contender.
LYNN'S TAKE:
The formula is familiar and the plotline predictable in “Creed III,” but there is an authentic undercurrent between the heavyweight stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors playing childhood friends turned professional rivals.
The third chapter sadly doesn’t feature Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa, but returning castmates include Tessa Thompson as Adonis’ pop-star wife, Wood Harris as trainer “Little Duke,” Florian Munteanu as Viktor Drago, and Phylicia Rashad as Mary-Anne Creed.
The mainstay of the Rocky-Creed films is the family legacy thread, and screenwriters Keenan Coogler (original director-writer Ryan’s brother) and Zach Baylin (“King Richard”) lean heavily into it. The face-off between former friends seems more contrived than typical. The melodrama is hyped up as Adonis’ future is on the line and “Dame” has nothing to lose.
However, Jordan, as director, keeps the action fast paced and the obligatory training montage as well as fight scenes intense. Both lead actors are in commendable shape, and the boxing benefits from their commitment.
The subplot about hearing loss is an admirable point – and Jordan’s and Thompson’s sign language is flawless. That part about a family seemingly on top of the world dealing with struggles gives the film a heart-tugging element.
The original “Creed” in 2015 was rousing crowd-pleasing entertainment, lovingly crafted by director and co-screenwriter Ryan Coogler. The underdog boxing story had plenty of Easter eggs to the “Rocky” series.
If you don’t remember it, or the follow-up in 2018, you can still enjoy this film, but it does help to get up to speed about the back story. Last time, Adonis Creed, the son of the legendary heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, faced the son of his father’s boxing foe and killer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren in “Rocky IV”) in the sequel, with Donnie taking on Viktor in a story about not escaping your past and family is everything. Real Romanian boxer Florian Munteanu returns as Viktor in a small role in “III.”
That theme continues here, as a retired Adonis is grooming Felix Chavez (Jose Benavidez) to be the next champ. He’s pulled back into the ring through a series of unfortunate events. He’s living large, but potshots in his direction are taking an emotional and mental toll. Dame is eager to take his shot and has something to prove.
Looming large is the absence of Stallone, the heart and soul of the franchise since the Oscar-winning crowd-pleaser “Rocky” in 1976. He’s played Rocky eight times, and it’s unfortunate they had no place for him in round three, because his presence is needed. He is the anchor, and not only earned an Oscar nomination for the first “Creed,” but elevated the second one.
Nevertheless, the supporting cast is convincing in their roles. Thompson excels as Adonis’ wife Bianca, and Mila Davis-Kent is endearing as their smart, headstrong daughter Amara.
This doesn’t have the same impact as Coogler’s original, nor does it have the sentimentality. He didn’t direct the second one, as he was too busy with “Black Panther,” and here, he just supplies the story and produces.
Jordan not only is up for the physical challenge of playing Adonis, but also the emotional complexity, and with Majors at the top of his game, the conflict has some bite to it.
Majors, who was noteworthy in early work – “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “Da 5 Bloods,” and “The Harder They Fall,” with his acclaimed performance in last year’s “Devotion” and now as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe making him one to watch, is impressive as Dame. He takes a one-note role and commands the screen.
The music score is a worthy addition from Joseph Shirley, and the soundtrack pulses with urgency.
The tech work is superb, with sharp cinematography by Kramer Morganthau, who worked on the second one, and slick editing by Jessica Bacesse and Tyler Nelson. Production designer Jahmin Assa has created quite a crib for the Creeds and contrasts the past with the present effectively.
Is there enough juice for another one? Will the audience keep coming back? Time will tell.
While it isn’t a knockout, “Creed III” packs enough of a punch for those seeking another chapter in this 47-year-old story and an abundance of contemporary action.