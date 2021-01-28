Streaming now on Laemmle Virtual Cinema.
The Plot:
This documentary examines the opioid crisis through the eyes of legislators, victims and their families. Recounting the path by which we have arrived at this crisis, this film then examines the heartbreaking struggles of victims and their families as well as some possible solutions.
Kent's Take:
“Coming Clean” is an alarming documentary outlining our current opioid epidemic in scientific and emotional terms.
Over 70,000 people die of opioid overdoses annually in the United States – that’s a stadium full of people; it’s the same as a jetliner crashing every week or 9/11 occurring monthly . . . and very little is happening to reverse this.
In the past, when addicts were asked how many friends and family members they had to help them, the average answer was five people – now most addicts say zero.
In addition, most addicts who are arrested or rounded up while homeless are never given treatment opportunities.
Add to this a societal stigma that addicts are flawed people with weak moral fiber and you have a misconception that exacerbates an already growing problem.
This growing opioid crisis began when a company IMS began collecting prescription data on patients. They sold this data inexpensively to pharmaceutical companies to better help them market their drugs.
Big Pharma then convinced the FDA to add a “Fifth Vital Sign” to a doctor’s list of questions when assessing a patient – that fifth vital is pain.
This allows doctors to more easily prescribe pain medications to patients, laying the groundwork for over-prescribing opioids.
Writer/Director Ondi Timoner brings a rapid-fire bushel basket of information to this topic. There are so many factors that allowed this crisis to unfold that it quickly becomes evident that it is an overwhelming situation. Drug companies prioritize profits over morality, while doctors prioritize profit over patients. No one wants a treatment center in their neighborhood, and individual states and Washington D.C. spar over responsibility for funding. Everyone is passing the buck as addicts are passing the needles – and more lives are lost.
Much like “Coded Bias,” another important documentary that many have missed, this film brings home a hard truth – addiction has reached every city, big and small and every socioeconomic status. Many addicts go to work every day, hiding their addiction from friends and family. It is also important to note that this documentary also offers solutions. It’s one thing to outline a problem and its roots, but to not offer any solutions is to ask viewers to walk away from the problem afterwards.
Although the amount of information presented is thorough, it almost becomes too much, as viewers are inundated with data and victims’ stories – flagging us to the gargantuan problem facing us. “Coming Clean” will hopefully hit viewers like a shot of adrenaline, clarifying a narrowing path to a costly solution that will continue to be paid in lost human lives.