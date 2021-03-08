The Plot:
After his father dies, Akeem (Eddie Murphy) is crowned king of Zamunda but the line of succession is tricky, as he has three daughters and ancient rules declare only males can lead the country. Well, tell that to his oldest daughter Meeka (KiKi Layne). When the monarch finds out he has a son through a tryst when he first went to Queens in search of a wife, he and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) return to America. He brings Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler) back to marry Colonel Izzi’s (Wesley Snipes) daughter Bopoto (Teyana Taylor) to keep peace between Nextdooria and his country. But things do not go smoothly.
Lynn’s Take:
Warm-hearted and funny in a familiar way, “Coming 2 America” concentrates on being a good-time celebration of family and modernizes the sequel with a 21st century culture clash.
But alas, the story is very predictable, yet the winning ensemble goes a long way in making the relationship dilemmas enjoyable. And if you do not remember much about the original 1988 film, it doesn’t really matter.
Thirty-three years after the smash hit comedy “Coming to America” won over a wide audience with its cultural humor and terrific chemistry between Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, heavily disguised in several goofy roles, the gang is brought back, with a focus on the African royal heritage.
After Akeem married Lisa McDowell (Shari Headley), they settled into regal life and had three daughters (Eddie Murphy’s daughter Bella plays the youngest one, Omma) So, this time, we have the next generation facing various dilemmas – love, destiny and happiness.
Depicting a grand African country and its need for social change, allowing women to take a bigger role in ruling, is a wise move.
With its opulent palace life and lush African countryside, the sequel looks great. Costume designer Ruth E. Carter, Oscar winner for “Black Panther,” has created a splendid panoply of heritage outfits, royal wardrobes and lavish looks.
The hair and make-up team has really stepped up their game – especially in transforming Murphy and Hall into multiple characters. Hall is not only loyal servant Semmi but also Morris the barber, Rev. Brown and shaman Baba while Murphy is Clarence and Saul at the barber shop, and wedding singer Randy Watson.
Director Craig Brewer, who cleverly helmed Murphy’s 2019 comeback film “Dolemite Is My Name,” has emphasized music and dance in this turn, which makes it vibrant. He showcases classic R&B acts, which are fun. Stay watching through the credits for an EGOT winner’s solo.
While the returning cast connects automatically – Hall, Headley as Akeem’s soulmate, John Amos as his father-in-law running a McDonald’s copycat, Louie Anderson and James Earl Jones as King Jaffe, the new characters are a welcome addition.
As Lavelle’s mother Mary Junson, Leslie Jones sashays her way around the palace and expertly drops one-liners as only she can. She and Tracy Morgan as Uncle Reem basically rely on their outsize personalities, which is fine here.
Just as he did in “Dolemite,” Wesley Snipes is memorable in every scene he is in, as the imposing Colonel Izzi. Jermaine Fowler finds his footing eventually as the heir apparent, and Nomzamo Mbatha as the groomer Mirembe is impressive.
One of the highlights is the return to the barbershop, My-T-Sharp, and the politically incorrect humor, in the guise of salty old men, is hilarious.
You know where this movie is headed from the start, but its amiable cast, visual splendor and good humor provide a pleasant diversion for two hours. This is a sequel with good intentions, that put a great deal of effort in entertaining while illustrating a fine example of female empowerment.