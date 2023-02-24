In theaters Feb. 24
The Plot:
Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug smuggler's plane crash, missing cocaine, and a black bear that ate it in a wilderness forest, this dark comedy-thriller has an oddball cast of cops, criminals, tourists, and teenagers encountering a 500-lb. apex predator that has ingested a lot of cocaine. What follows is a bloody coke-fueled rampage accompanied by ridiculous human behavior.
Lynn’s Take:
Gory and goofy, “Cocaine Bear” mixes mauling with mayhem in an audacious B-movie mash-up. Loosely based on true events, the bear was real, the characters not so much.
With its attempt to blend humor with gruesome graphic violence and soften the bizarre with elements of a buddy relationship and family ties, there is a jumble of tones. And if you are squeamish about dismembered limbs, be prepared to divert your eyes.
An all-star cast leans into their roles, even if some characters do stupid things and appear rather demented or must act just plain terrified at the danger they have to confront.
Some vicious endings seem deserved while others have a horrible demise by merely being in the wrong place at the wrong time. But it does seem the film is front-loaded with grisly bloody attacks.
A drug runner named Andrew Thornton’s plane is going down because of too many red duffel bags filled with kilos of cocaine meant for a Colombian drug cartel. He is tossing them out, and they are landing in the Chattahoochie National Forest in eastern Georgia. But he isn’t so lucky.
A female black bear finds it first, and ingests a whole lot of it, and keeps finding it, fueling her crazy bender. She's hungry for human flesh and more powder and won’t stop either pursuit.
The unsuspecting humans can’t figure out what’s happening, and it becomes a ‘and then there were none’ bloodbath, with local drug lords – based in St. Louis! -- trying to find the missing stash.
So is a St. Louis detective Bob (Isiah Whitlock Jr.) because part of Syd’s (Ray Liotta) gang – O’Shea Jackson Jr. as his loyal underling Daveed and Alden Ehrenreich as his grieving screw-up son Eddie – get a little loud at a “St. Louis dive bar.”
Add a trio of delinquents jumping tourists in a bathroom, who are caught in the crossfire at the ranger’s office, then the ranger’s a magnet for the bear, and meanwhile, a mom is looking for her daughter who was playing hooky.
The formula is run and be chased or try to outsmart the bear and not be eaten, resembling a slasher horror movie, with snippets of personal life drama. For with the hunt for the duffel bags of blow comes a lot of personal baggage.
Screenwriter Jimmy Warden focuses on the absurd while director Elizabeth Banks has used every bit of Blood Mountain’s woods, mounds, waterways and caves to place the cast in peril.
The bear – an actor named Allan Henry adding personality while moving for the CGI – lurks like one of the great horror villains waiting to pounce. Suspense builds, for a time, but then it just gets tedious as the carnage racks up in alarming frequency.
Even at 95 minutes, the film feels padded. It wants us to think it’s the next cult classic, a good communal midnight movie experience, and the audience is eager to laugh, but is it as daffy as it could be?
While the marketing campaign was genius – and smart timing with a winter release date – the comedy is uneven, and the end result seems like a missed opportunity.
While a few actors have bad Southern accents and even worse wigs (I mean you, Jesse Tyler Ferguson), some make an impression. Young actor Christian Convery is endearing as Henry, Keri Russell’s daughter Deirdre’s friend who tags along en route to a waterfall to paint. Aaron Holliday is funny as a doofus punk who dreams of being a pop artist but is forced to help the criminals recover hidden duffel bags.
Margo Martindale, who usually makes any project better, doesn’t seem to be the right fit for a quirky ranger who can’t aim a gun with any accuracy, and who has a serious crush on the game warden played by Ferguson.
In one of his final roles, Liotta is slimy as an impatient kingpin obsessed with finding the rest of the shipment before the Pablo Escobar people come after him. Jackson and Ehrenreich must convince us to like them, faults and all.
Several over-the-top scenes, especially one involving paramedics, pile on the excess, and the ambiguous ending doesn’t help.. During the end credits, there are two scenes that indicate what happened to a couple characters.
But you’ll still have questions. Everyone wants “Cocaine Bear” to be outrageous but it rarely hits the sweet spot – it’s often either too much or too little.