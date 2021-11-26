THE PLOT:
Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix), a radio journalist, is traveling across the country to interview children for an assignment. He stops in Detroit and New Orleans and asks kids about what they think about the future – their fears, expectations, and outlook.
While in L.A., he visits his sister, Viv (Gaby Hoffmann), and spends time with his precocious 9-year-old nephew Jesse (Woody Norman). He and the deeply inquisitive Jesse bond, and they return to his home in NYC together, at a time where the boy’s devoted mother needs to be with his father Phil (Scoot McNairy), who is not well.
KENT’S TAKE:
“C’mon, C’mon” is a narrative on family and the resiliency and healing nature of children.
Johnny’s job is to talk to kids, discovering their insightful and innocent take on the future, their dreams and the cities in which they live. Yet, Johnny doesn’t have any kids and has been estranged from his sister Viv since their mother passed away.
When Viv’s ex-husband moves away and begins to struggle with mental issues, Viv feels obligated to help him.
Asking Johnny to watch her 9-year-old son Jesse while she is away gives Johnny an opportunity to get re-acquainted with his nephew and gain another subject for his interviews.
The best laid plans . . . Johnny discovers that 9-year-olds, especially this one, are brutally honest and very inquisitive. As Johnny tries to entertain his nephew, Jesse begins interrogating Johnny quickly, deftly exposing some of his emotional vulnerabilities.
Writer/director Mike Mills, seems to always capture the small moments in life, the charming elements that add up to something meaningful. This isn’t a flashy film, but it is memorable. It’s as if we are watching Terrance Malik’s “The Tree Of Life” from the inside sans the lyrical quality, but replaced with the rough, real edges, giving this a more honest foundation of truth.
The cinematography alone distinguishes the film. Shot in black and white, cinematographer Robbie Ryan breaths life into the backdrop of this story revealing a distinctive soul to each city we visit in the film – Los Angeles, New York and New Orleans. As Johnny and Jesse bond and begin to understand one another, Johnny also begins to understand his sister and her everyday struggles with raising Jesse, creating a foundation of healing between them.
Joaquin Phoenix gives a strong, natural performance. Although it doesn’t expand his acting portfolio, it does offer another facet of his skills moving from “Joker” to “C’Mon, C’mon.” Gaby Hoffman also gives an organic performance that melds well with her two male co-stars. The heart and soul of this film is Woody Norman – he is so natural in his role that viewers will forget that this is written dialogue. He is odd and charming and truly acts like a 9-year-old. We get to explore life through the eyes of a modern child.
The interviews that Johnny records are also used well to give insight into the hopes, dreams and resilience of youngsters. Many of these children reveal their fears and stresses, yet they all almost universally express their hope for a future, their positive outlook and their faith in humanity. This is done subtly, but is a very important element in the film, for these themes abound all around us daily. Mike Mills helps reveal that these hopes and confidence in our world are housed in our children.
The middle of the film does drag a little bit as Johnny ‘s and Jesse’s relationship stagnates as it heads toward the third act resolution, but hanging with the story will pay off in a heart-felt, simple conclusion.
“C’mon, C’mon” is a perfect beckoning, for many will be inclined to pass on this film. Listening to Jesse’s call to action will lead audiences to a warm cup of life’s tender moments.
LYNN'S TAKE:
A gentle outlook on family dynamics and how adults communicate with children, “C’mon C’mon” takes the road less traveled approach.
Working in stark contrasting black-and-white with cinematographer Robbie Ryan (Oscar nominee for “The Favourite”), writer-director Mike Mills captures distinctive geographic landscapes that allows more focus on intimate interactions in day-to-day living.
This is not an ordinary look at our contemporary world, nor is it typical in its displays of major metropolitan cities. With his keen eye, Mills establishes a rhythm that lets us see things differently, opens the audience to various possibilities – but stays within a narrow framework.
Think of this like chapters in folklore or a fable, sometimes meandering, often illuminating, but the earnest characters are always learning and striving towards understanding.
You get a sense that one day, the relentlessly curious Jesse may write a memoir recalling a most memorable time – a sort of “Travels with My Uncle” from his generational viewpoint. But for now, it’s what appears to be a collection of daily engagements: selecting a toothbrush without audio stimulation, not being able to sleep, mom reading “The Wizard of Oz” to him over the phone and eating a slice of pizza at a neighborhood joint.
In a demonstrative departure, Joaquin Phoenix’s first role since his Oscar-winning turn in “Joker” in 2019, finds him softer and squishier, with a scruffy beard and shaggy hair. As Johnny, a bachelor without a significant other or children, Johnny cares about his family and is dedicated to the documentaries he works on but has settled into his mundane routine. Having a child to care for disrupts that -- but also provides those teachable moments that propel youth forward.
He and guileless child actor Woody Norman, who has worked in mostly British TV, present a human relationship that unfolds naturally. Norman’s performance is revealing, and Phoenix shows a completely different side of his nature. They are both acting, of course, only it doesn’t look or feel like it.
Gabby Hoffmann, a child actor (“Field of Dreams,” “Sleepless in Seattle”) who grew into a formidable adult artist (Emmy nominated for “Transparent” and “Girls”), plays a responsible adult trying to raise a decent human being, and having all the doubts and anxiety that goes with those choices and decisions. Like the rest of the cast, she gives an engaging lived-in portrayal.
The scenes recording the thoughts of school children provides yet another perspective from diverse voices. Nobody’s life is static, after all, and what they say offers a different slant.
The film’s score is also noteworthy for its interesting mix of synthesizer and classic music pieces. Composers Aaron and Bryce Dessner are known professionally as part of The National, an indie alternative rock band that’s been around for two decades.
Specific in the details he wrote about, Mills has presented an insightful look at life – it may seem slight, and that not much happens, but look closer -- you will find pieces of your loved ones and your own journey that will resonate.
Kids are hard work to raise. We don’t match their energy and our senses of wonder and joy are rekindled in their company because they look at life with fresh pairs of eyes. They can be tiring and frustrating – just like we are to them. But they teach us more than we teach them, give us a purpose, and increase our capacity to love ten-fold.
“C’mon C’mon” is not the same-old, same-old. It’s a jagged atmospheric little slice of life that will open your heart and deepen your connection to the people in your world.