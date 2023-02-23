In select theaters February 24.
THE PLOT:
Leo (Eden Dambrine) and Remi (Gustave De Waele) are two 13-year-old best friends, whose seemingly unbreakable bond is suddenly, tragically torn apart. Struggling to understand what has happened, Léo approaches Sophie (Emilie Dequenne), Rémi’s mother.
LYNN’S TAKE:
A gut-wrenching tale about friendship and perceptions, and how society views young male roles and relationships, “Close” is an unforgettable drama certain to trigger conversations about identity, friendship, heartbreak, and healing.
This Belgian film is an Oscar nominee for Best International Feature, won the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival and was named Best International Film by the National Board of Review.
During awards season, it has been lauded with many nominations, including from the St. Louis Film Critics Association, Critics Choice Association, Cesar Awards, and Golden Globes.
This is director Lukas Dhont’s second film, after “Girl” in 2018, and he authentically captures the quicksilver emotions and the peer pressure felt by young teenagers. He collaborated with Angelo Tijssens on the screenplay that has power in its simple imagery.
Newcomers Eden Dambrine and Gustave De Waele give remarkable performances as the pals are attempting to navigate a new school and the pains of adolescence. A classmate assumes they are gay, and from then on, Leo distances himself from Remi, who doesn’t understand Leo’s feelings and is hurt by the rejection.
It gets complicated from then on, and turns horribly tragic. The loss of a friend is hard to deal with, and nobody handles it well. And then it becomes irreversible and devastatingly sad.
When teens are stuck in a moment they can’t get out of, the aftermath is a never-ending wail of woulda, coulda, shoulda. But the days and nights of second-guesses are awful too. Dhont addresses so much with just glances and looks, we can fill in the subtext between the lines.
As the boys’ moms, Emilie Dequenne and Lea Drucker superbly capture the textures of parenting, and then dealing with life’s sucker punches.
Loss is universal, and the filmmakers sensitively capture the howls of grief and heartbreak. It’s a relief that this powerful film, with its crushing emotional weight, is only 1 hour and 45 minutes. Bring tissues.