Webster Groves, MO (63119)

Today

Mostly cloudy early then periods of showers this afternoon. High around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Windy with showers continuing overnight. Low 28F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.