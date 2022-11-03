In theaters and streaming on Apple TV+ Nov. 4
THE PLOT:
Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence) begins her journey after suffering a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan. Returning to the states for rehabilitation, she must re-learn to talk, walk and re-develop her fine motor skills.
When she is well enough to return home back to New Orleans, her struggles continue as she works to fit back into society.
Befriending James Aucoin (Brian Tyree Henry), they find solace in one another’s struggles, but will it be enough for either to move forward?
KENT’S TAKE:
“Causeway” is a quiet movie about internal and external struggles. It is also, too quiet, and too internal.
Lynsey used her military service to escape her dead-end life in New Orleans. Her brother did not. Her mother is overworked, underpaid, and prioritized her life over her children’s. Now, Lynsey is fighting to heal enough to return to duty in Afghanistan – to escape once more to a deadly, unforgiving place.
When her truck breaks down, she limps the vehicle to James Aucoin’s repair shop. His kindness leaves an impression upon her and ignites a tentative friendship.
Writers Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders bring audiences a pared-down, simple story of quiet struggles. Lynsey has internal and external struggles that have transformed her life into a set of simple tasks. She can drive, walk, clean pools, and write. She can remember why she wanted out but cannot create a reason to stay. James is simply going through the motions of life after he lost his leg and his family in a tragic car accident. Together, they form an awkward friendship built on shaky assumptions and lies that they tell themselves.
Is this film about the struggles that veterans experience when returning home? Is it about veteran’s struggles with PTSD? Is it about the “darkness” that we all must deal with at moments of our life? This film is probably about all of these topics. Unfortunately, the story is unclear and doesn’t really outline these struggles properly. We witness Lynsey’s struggles, but we don’t become a part of it. We are kept at arms-length. Although that might be the goal, since she is doing this with everyone in her life, it doesn’t make for a compelling narrative.
This lack of emotional connection with both viewers and James, weakens the overall effect of both journeys these characters take. I was more interested in James’ story and his life rather than Lynsey’s.
The performances are steady, but again, the writing limits the emotional connections. Lynsey is so quiet and introspective, so unemotional, except for two scenes, that audiences are not really invited into the story emotionally. In such a quiet, introspective film, emotion is the driving force, the fuel – little to no fuel results in poor pacing and a film with little for moviegoers to take home with them.
The production is strong with deep, beautiful tones that wrap us in the environment. Water/pools, in upscale neighborhoods, are used as a symbol of rebirth and it also adds a splash of color in contrast to the drab, rundown neighborhood in which Lynsey and James reside.
“Causeway” has the same struggles with which its characters wrestle, that of misplaced emotions and self-deceit. As Lynsey and James fight back the darkness within their lives, viewers must fight back the disappointment of unrealized potential.