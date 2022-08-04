In theaters August 5.
THE PLOT:
Snatch-N-Grab Specialist, Ladybug (Brad Pitt) has turned over a new leaf – attempting to use the guidance from his therapist to counter the “bad luck” he experiences on every job.
Tasked with hopping the bullet train to Kyoto, Ladybug’s mission is to simply grab a particular briefcase and exit at the next station.
However, unbeknownst to this peace-driven thief, there are five assassins on the train, each hell-bent on taking that briefcase.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Bullet Train” is not really about a bullet train, and it’s not really about a briefcase — what the film is really about is what makes this film worth watching.
Revenge is the fuel for this character-driven journey plummeting through Japan. Revenge by whom or upon whom, you ask? Take your pick in this free-for-all. What do you get when you put five assassins together in tight quarters and dangle a carrot for two hours? A knockdown, drag-out, violent comedy.
The shifting sands of this multi-layered plot deftly lead viewers down a road of assumptions and clues, only to reveal later that not everything is as it seems.
Director David Leitch brings us a story full of distinctive characters who are both menacing and relatable. Using smart set-ups to then cycle audiences back to connect these earlier moments creates a twisting maelstrom of violence and “Ah-Ha” moments.
No one is who they seem to be — or almost no one. As we are introduced to each assassin, we learn of their deadly nature and technique as well as their flaws.
Unfortunately, this opening introduction to the story and characters is too long and sets too slow a pace. Thankfully, as this story does finally accelerate, it begins connecting the dots in a stylish and memorable resolution.
Members of the cast are perfect and obviously enjoy their roles. Joey King as the innocent assassin, Prince, fully embraces her anime-inspired persona. The Twins Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry) are major players, being break-neck British heavies with a Tarantino penchant for monologuing. Michael Shannon’s White Death is perfectly sinister, while three smaller roles stand out. Hiroyuki Sanada’s Wise Elder is beautifully disciplined yet dangerous. Bad Bunny is memorable as the stylish opportunist, Wolf, and I want a spinoff film about Zazie Beetz’s lethal Hornet — her short time on screen is fantastic. This entire affair rests on Brad Pitt’s Ladybug. If Ladybug has any luck at all, it’s bad luck. As he stumbles, negotiates and kicks a little ass, viewers discover that this role is perfect for this aging hunk. I can say that because Pitt is my age.
Leaving the craziness and bad decisions to his younger, more deadly cohorts, Ladybug simply tries to give peace and receive it in return, and for that effort, moviegoers get an unrepentant and distinctive film.
The dialogue is one of the weak points of the film. The filmmakers try to garner the snappy dialogue of Tarantino with the action of John Wick and don’t quite master either. The monologues aren’t always funny, nor are they endearing. Lemon’s constant referencing of Thomas the Tank Engine fails to define his character, and although it is used cleverly later in the film, a better convention that stirred audiences in some way would have deepened the character and offered a better contrast to his brother.
“Bullet Train” is a film that leaves the station slowly, but certainly gathers momentum later. And although the dialogue falls flat, the performances more than make up for this potential derailing to finally bring this bullet train up to speed.