THE PLOT:
Kris (Amber Havard) is a 14-year-old girl living in a poor neighborhood of San Antonio , Texas. She and her little sister are being raised by their grandma because her mother is in jail.
Kris breaks into her neighbor Abe Turner’s (Rob Morgan) house and has a party with her friends while trashing his home. When she is caught, Abe reluctantly agrees to drop the police charges if she cleans up his house and helps him work around his place.
As Kris discovers that Abe is a rodeo clown, she begins to accompany him to some events where she falls in love with bull-riding.
While she continues to struggle at home and with the bad influences in her life, she finds solace with Abe and the rodeo. However, which of these influences will have a lasting effect on her life?
KENT’S TAKE:
“Bull” is both a “coming-of-age” story and a “slice-of-life” tale. The quiet nature of this film masks the gravity of Kris’ decisions as she struggles with a future that seems to dim with each poor choice she makes.
Kris lives on the wrong side of the tracks, hanging out with other troubled kids. Abe is a lonely guy, unwilling to admit that he is at the end of his career as a rodeo clown. Together they act as bumpers for the other, keeping the other heading in the right direction. Kris finds a possible avenue out of the cycle of poverty than seems inevitable, while Abe sees that maybe, there is something beyond the rodeo for him.
Writer/Director Annie Silverstein creates a wonderful story with few clean-cut edges. This narrative works within the softened “gray areas” of life – the places where life doesn’t pull any punches and reality is as often grim as it is gorgeous. This not a “feel good” story, Pollyanna can head home. It is an honest story of struggles, choices and maturity.
Kris lives a life of rejection. Her friends are aloof and troubled themselves. Her grandmother is obviously over her head raising her granddaughters and her mother always seems to get into more trouble to extend her incarceration. Yet, both Kris and Abe grow during this story, moving themselves in the right direction.
The worn and decaying properties that Kris and Abe inhabit are beautifully contrasted with shots of Americana – children playing tag in an open field, adolescents at a swimming hole and the all-American feel of a rodeo. The cinematography is gorgeous, framing the lives of these characters with moments of beauty and brief respite from their troubled lives. As Kris struggles to find her way, we notice that her dreams never seem to cross with her reality – disheartening for a teen.
The strength of this film comes in the fact that Kris never gets guidance as to what is right and wrong ¬– there is no guidance for this sad girl. Life’s never-ending parade of decisions make a road of potholes or golden bricks depending on the decision. “Bull” will try to buck you off with a tale of woe and dejection, but “hold on tight, keep your chest out and hips loose” and you will be rewarded with a film of truth and hope.
Now available on all VOD (Video On Demand) platforms.