THE PLOT:
The craft beer movement began in the 1960s as a response to the larger national brewers cutting corners to produce thin, boring light beers. The industry began in San Francisco with Anchor Steam Beer, a company which produced a beer with stronger taste and higher quality — though many didn’t like it.
The U.S. is now at the forefront of the craft beer industry, touting thousands of small breweries across the country. This is their story.
KENT'S TAKE:
“Brewmance” is a documentary created from both the love for beer and respect for an industry that has mirrored American ingenuity and drive.
Many consumers are moved by beer’s taste and inviting colors, while brewers also love chasing the perfect recipes that express their unique flavor preferences. Home brewers can take chances and do more experimentation than larger brewers, resulting in more unique tastes. These concoctions are shared with other home brewers, as well as the recipes, creating a connection and camaraderie that few industries enjoy.
Beer is made from four basic ingredients — water, malt, hops and yeast. Water’s different mineral makeup changes the taste of beer. Now, brewers are able to strip water of its minerals and re-create the mineral content of any water around the world. Malted Barley is soaked, sprouted, germinated then dried to lock in the unique flavor. Bitter hops are used to balance the sweetness of the malt. Yeast is the ingredient that makes beer. This single-cell fungus feeds on sugars to create alcohol and depth of flavor.
This documentary not only speaks of the history of the craft beer industry, but we also follow two home brewers as they develop their beer recipes into fledgling breweries. We follow their dreams and pitfalls, their struggles and successes
Writer/Director Christo Brock does a nice job aligning the history with the context of where we were as a country. As America changed, so did its beers. There is also a nice balance to this documentary, as we follow two likeable home brewers making a go at scaling up their production to start a business. As many know, making one’s passion into a business is a risky undertaking for many reasons.
“Brewmance” beautifully reflects the Craft Beer industry, offering a tasty narrative that arrives in sips and draughts. It is recommended that this documentary be watched with your favorite beer nearby, for it doesn’t take long for the suds and bubbles to call your name.