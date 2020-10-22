The Plot:
Kazakhstani television journalist Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) is freed from the Kazakhstan Gulag to return to the United States in order to present his daughter Sandra Jessica Parker Sagdiyev (Irina Novak) as a gift to Vice President Mike Pence.
Along the way, his journey changes his relationship with his daughter.
Kent's Take:
“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is a comedy relying upon Sacha Baron Cohen’s clever writing combined with non-actors reactions to Borat’s crazy setups.
Bringing his daughter to the United States was not Borat’s initial plan, but since Sandra was already 15-years-old and not married, he caved to her begging and brought her along. Showing his daughter immense love, Borat also buys his daughter a shiny new cage in which to sleep.
This is the type of non-politically correct antics that pervade this film. As Borat and Sandra visit the shopkeeper who will sell them the cage, Borat asks him how many women usually sleep in a cage of this size. The shopkeeper hesitates, confused, and then answers.
Sacha Baron Cohen has made a living portraying a backwards-thinking foreigner from a little-known country and culture. This ignorance by his victims allows him to create ridiculous situations that are both funny and unbelievable.
Normally, this type of absurd, unrepentant, non-politically correct film would be relegated to the fringes by mainstream viewers. However, in this politically and racially-divided country, struggling through a pandemic – this stupidly funny film may just be what the doctor ordered. You won’t find this title listed during awards season, but sometimes the timing of a film will define its success more than the film itself.
Cohen only goes after conservative values and traditions; he is not mean-spirited in his poking comedy. In addition, the story between Borat and his daughter deftly keeps the film moving forward while also resetting the comedic situations. This weaving of fantasy and reality is what saves this film from implosion.
The writing is also clever, especially when used with non-actors to draw their real reactions into this fictional story. For example, when Sandra begs Borat to buy her a cupcake with a little plastic baby on top, he relents to make his daughter happy. As she gobbles the treat, she accidentally swallows the toy baby. Cut to Borat and Sandra sitting in a real doctor’s office speaking to a physician. Sandra explains “she has a baby in her belly and wants it out.” The doctor begins to ask questions. Then Borat explains that, it was his fault that his daughter has the baby in her belly. Of course, the look on the doctor’s face says it all and the line of questioning suddenly veers into a very different direction. That is the genius of this film; it brings up hot-button issues, but twists the topic into an awkward comical notion.
For a well-deserved respite from all of the seriousness draping our society, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” will offer giggles, smiles and head-shaking galore for a well-intentioned, skillfully written, funny film.