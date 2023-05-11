In theaters May 12
THE PLOT:
When commitment-phobe hotelier Vivian (Jane Fonda) agrees to marry old flame Arthur (Don Johnson), her best friends since college – retired judge Sharon (Candice Bergen), restaurateur Carol (Mary Steenburgen), and widowed Diane (Diane Keaton), travel to Italy for a bachelorette party that becomes the adventure of a lifetime.
LYNN’S TAKE:
Cute and funny and squarely aimed for an under-represented group of senior women all but forgotten by Hollywood, “Book Club: The Next Chapter” is a pleasant mix of fairy tale, fantasy, chaste romance fiction, slick sitcom and travelogue.
In following up their convivial pairing in 2018’s “Book Club,” three Oscar winners and one nominee play a well-heeled and well-preserved group of 70-something besties who aren’t going gentle into that good night.
Like the sunny Nancy Meyer-Nora Ephron rom-coms of the ‘90s and 2000s, this offers women of a certain age escapist fare – watching major movie stars cavorting in stunningly beautiful places with a modicum of real-world problems.
We first met this quartet of professionally accomplished best buds when their limbs and libidos were awakened by reading racy “Fifty Shades of Grey” in their book club four years ago. Don Johnson, Andy Garcia, and Craig T. Nelson played the men in their lives, appealing as too-good-to-be-true partners, but fun guys to service the female-centric story. They’re back – and game – for another go-round.
The women are living in impeccably perfect spaces straight out of magazine spreads and are so affluent that they can jet off to exotic locales without any budgetary cares. Wardrobe malfunctions? Not to worry -- Designer duds await. And even if it doesn’t look like they’re carrying any baggage, the coordinated outfits are waiting, nary a wrinkle in sight, in their rooms.
Luscious scenery in Rome, Venice and Tuscany create travel-envy, with peppy needle drops for yet another commercial touting Italy’s splendid sites and ‘la dolce vita.’
The wine flows freely and the cuisine is Michelin-star worthy in gorgeously lit garden settings. Do not even think about the lack of sensible footwear for roaming the postcard-perfect landscapes, let alone how they always have immaculately coiffed hair with their cosmetically enhanced beauty.
In fact, this is the type of movie that one shouldn’t overthink, for then the contrivances and artificial sweetener-quality of the script will reveal themselves. Just enjoy the witty remarks about aging and accept the premise. Lean into the looking for love decades past our prime (to be determined), for we can all dream.
What is believable is the chemistry of four actresses with long careers who continue to mimic the Energizer Bunny.
Of course, they land in jail for an evening and share a four-cot cell. Of course, Carol will run into a chef from her past when she attended cooking school abroad. Of course, quite single Sharon will immediately click with a bachelor philosophy professor.
Making a comical appearance in this fluffy concoction is Giancarlo Giannini, the Oscar-nominated star of sultry Italian films in the ‘70s (including Lina Wertmueller’s big-deal “Seven Beauties” and “Swept Away”), as a police chief that becomes the Moby Dick to their Ahab. Now 80, he pops up during amusing predicaments. Of course.
Director Bill Holderman, a producer whose only directorial efforts are the predictable but upbeat “Book Club” movies, and his screenwriting-partner Erin Simms, know their audience well.
They also frame this sequel referencing the pandemic and how it affected social distancing and time together, which we can relate to, if not these ladies’ circumstances.
And the duo isn’t above peppering the script with enough double-entendres to produce many chuckles – especially while viewing great works of art that involve naked male statues. Because older women cracking wise about their sex lives will always get laughs. And Bergen is a master at comic timing, as she demonstrated in winning five Emmy Awards for “Murphy Brown.”
Move over, Disney princesses. The AARP-crowd is ready to celebrate living their best lives. And why not?
After all, this is the same crowd who grew up watching Gidget and Moondoggie go to Rome and Hawaii, and attracted to Southern California beach culture in our formative years while living in the landlocked Midwest.
We still can fantasize about the happily ever after, even with more years behind us than ahead.
It’s comforting to know that older women can be seen too on screen. Just not with sags, bags, and pandemic pounds.