The Plot:
Alfred “Boogie” Chin (Taylor Takashi) is a standout high school basketball phenom in Queens, New York. His mother (Pamelyn Chee) wants him to do what it takes to earn his superstar money. His father (Perry Yung) pushes him to play rival superstar, Monk (Pop Smoke), in order to capture the attention of the
top schools.
Alfred must learn to deal with his stress, expectations and emotions as the pressure from his parents, his girlfriend, recruiters, coaches and himself weigh him down.
Kent's Take:
“Boogie” is a coming-of-age story that grows stronger as the narrative
progresses, but then falters in the climax.
Boogie isn’t really sure who he is. Being pushed by his heritage and parents, he follows a path of hopeful dreams toward the NBA. Yet, at school and on the court, he is cocky, self-centered and a poor team player — he has a lot of growing up to do.
Writer/director Eddie Huang brings viewers a predictable story of angst, honesty and love. Unfortunately, the writing doesn’t make these concepts ring true. In fact, the slang and vulgarity used by Boogie to help establish him as a shallow adolescent turned me off to the point where I had problems finding redeeming qualities in him later in
the film.
Boogie is unlikeable at first and is set up for growth as he learns the importance of caring for others as well as himself. However, he transitions into someone who knows himself and learns to respect others, setting him up to be a good citizen and person. But we only see the table set; we never see him become someone better. His relationship with girlfriend Eleanor (Taylour Paige) is thoroughly unemotional and lacks onscreen chemistry. Although there are a few twists that help propel us to the climax, this story is very predictable and follows a well-worn narrative path that other films have done much better — see “Remember The Titans” as a perfect example.
“Boogie” lacks the moves to gather our attentions as this coming-of-age story barely matures.