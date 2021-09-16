In theaters Sept. 17
THE PLOT:
As a Korean-American man raised in the Louisiana bayou works hard to make a life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past as he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.
LYNN’S TAKE:
Lynn’s Take: The deck is stacked for Antonio LeBlanc, a Korean adoptee who grew up in Louisiana and spent his early years in foster care. After a series of unfortunate events, LeBlanc is on the verge of deportation.
Thus begins “Blue Bayou,” a gut-wrenching message movie about the U.S. immigration policy. Written and directed by Justin Chon, his third feature, he also stars as the family man who struggles to provide for his wife Kathy (Alicia Vikander) and stepdaughter Jessie (a remarkable Sydney Kowalske) -- and there is a baby on the way.
This sheds light on international adoptions and how those foreign-born become deportable because the adopting parents did not fill out all the paperwork or meet the requirements like they were supposed to do. This is no fault of the adoptees, whose world comes crashing down. Similar situation to the “Dreamers,” this is a plea to get the Adoptee Citizenship Act passed.
While the ensemble presents a lived-in tableau and the regional accents are spot-on, the grim melodrama has too many story threads that weigh it down. The points are obvious –yet we’re repeatedly reminded over and over.
LeBlanc’s tale of woe goes from bad to worse, and it would have benefitted from a lighter touch instead of a sledgehammer approach.
The guy can’t seem to catch a break – his mother-in-law can’t stand him, his foster mother won’t help, a lawyer (Vondie Curtis-Hall) costs a lot of money, and working as a tattoo artist isn’t paying bills, let alone a retainer fee.
That’s because two beat cops – one of whom is conveniently Kathy’s ex-husband Ace (Mark O’Brien) – create an incident that lands him in jail.
To make us understand that not all Asian cultures are alike, LeBlanc becomes friends with a Vietnamese refugee, Parker (Linh-Dan Pham), who is dying of cancer.
There are sweet moments of family connection, and the young girl is a natural, as is most of the dialogue. She and Chon project real emotions.
Chon’s rage against the system is understandable – and of course, you will hear about real cases before the credits roll.
The seething diatribe about those who fall through the cracks of a broken system is well-intentioned. But will it spur people to act?
Chon’s Antonio is sympathetic – but he has resorted to crime as a last resort in life, which gives him little wiggle room.
This is a story where not everything is black-and-white, and most characters are flawed, or we don’t know enough about them.
As circumstances spiral out of control, tension escalates with little relief – and the harsh realities are interspersed with dreamy flashbacks and lingering shots of Spanish moss and murky waters.
The cinematography by Ante Cheng and Matthew Chuang establishes the sweaty Louisiana atmosphere, while the music score by Roger Suen is flavored with a local vibe. However, I don’t usually think it’s a good idea to name a film after a Top 40 hit.
Oscar winner Vikander displays a sweet voice when she tackles the title song at a backyard cookout. And she’s fine as a wife stuck in a situation where she has little control.
The performances are as naturalistic as the people who live in that region. Yet, it’s that deliberate pace and overwrought story that hold “Blue Bayou” back.