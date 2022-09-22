THE PLOT:
Opening in 1933 Los Angeles, Norma Jeane Mortenson (Lily Fisher/Ana de Armas) who would grow up to become Marilyn Monroe, suffers a childhood of abuse and neglect. Abandoned by her father, abused by her mentally unstable mother, Norma Jeane is eventually brought to a home for orphans.
In her late teens she was “discovered” by Hollywood to continues a life of abuse, fear and mental instability.
As Norma Jeane’s career vaults her into stardom and notoriety, the money, fame and marriages never fill the void of abandonment left within her soul.
KENT’S TAKE:
“Blonde” is a remarkable film based upon the best selling novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates.
Contrasting this beautiful film with the dark subject matter creates an unusual dynamic. Norma Jeane sees Marilyn Monroe as her stage persona, but as her fame grows, it becomes her alter ego, a dark pool that she begins to drown within.
Following her career as she goes from magazine pinup to B actress to A level star finds her mental stability becoming more and more sketchy.
Magnifying her stresses are the people around her. From the spoiled Hollywood royalty Cass (Xavier Samuel) and Eddy (Evan Williams), Husband Joe Dimaggio (Bobby Cannavale) and next husband Authur Miller (Adrien Brody), Monroe’s failures at relationships and marriage continued her downward spiral.
Her struggles with pregnancy, abortion and motherhood also create a very complex layer to the film. With feelings of abandonment as a foundation, her emotional struggles with abortion fold directly into a growing stain of guilt.
Director Andrew Dominik brings us a gorgeous film. It’s as if he opens up a window to allow audiences to literally peek back in time. The style, coloring and lighting are remarkable. The sets are exquisite and further deepen the realization of each moment. Yet, for all of the care and detail shown to this story, the constant negativity in the film continually weighs upon viewers.
Monroe is depicted as a victim of society, culture, family and nature. Any glimpse of happiness she might experience is quickly ripped away from her and us to continue the victimimization of this poor woman. This lack of balance begins to dilute the impact of her struggles as this constant darkness overwhelms the story.
Dominik describes his film as “an avalanche of images and events.” It is an apt description, similarities align with Terrance Malek’s “Tree of Life,” yet, this film’s lyrical quality differs in that it is used to tell a very dark story. Norma Jeane is rarely shown happy and when she is it is soon transformed into a tragedy or struggle. This narrative is not about the career of Marilyn Monroe, it is about what the glitz and glamour hid. The detail and graphic nature of this story weakens the adjective “entertainment” as a descriptor. The rampant nudity, graphic perspectives of abortion and sexuality will sour viewers’ tastes and defines why this film is rated NC-17.
The cast is outstanding throughout. The story is so tight and skillfully adapted that a weak performance would stand out like a blemish on Monroe’s perfect skin. Of course, the strength of the entire film rests upon the often bare shoulders of Ana de Armas. Her extremely complex portrayal of Norma Jeane and Marilyn Monroe set the table for everything else this film offers. Her two personas are distinctive, yet are the same person. She lays bare, her body, her emotions and her soul to create a sad, vulnerable victim of 1950s and 60s society, culture and Hollywood. She becomes the poster child for male sexualization of women, of sexual misconduct, and sexual abuse. She stands as a cautionary tale of family abandonment, mental illness and the warping nature of power.
As this 2 hour and 45 minute film unfolds, we discover that Norma Jeane has her own “Rosebud” representing her lost youth, her fork in the road of life and her chance at happiness. “Blonde” brings viewers into the ominous reaches of Marilyn Monroe’s life, offering a dark, depressing tale of glamour, glitz and gloom.
LYNN’S TAKE:
Based on the 2000 fictional novel by Joyce Carol Oates, “Blonde” is a deeply flawed semi-biopic that blurs fantasy and reality regarding the life of movie star legend Marilyn Monroe. The reality is an alarming American tragedy, and the fiction is a relentlessly disturbing film.
With its NC-17 rating and shocking graphic sexual content, “Blonde” is a polarizing, controversial take on one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons. Norma Jeane deserved better in life, and a much better representation in a film after her death.
Not that Ana de Armas doesn’t impress in a remarkable transformation as the stunningly gorgeous, breathy-voiced actress whose traumatic childhood forever damaged her psyche.
She has the look, the voice, and the demeanor down pat in her recreation, but regrettably, spends a huge chunk of the film in tears.
She wears those memorable outfits well, and costume designer Jennifer Johnson captures every look in meticulous detail.
With such copious nudity and its 2-hour, 46-minute runtime, at least a half-hour of bare breasts could have been cut. Not that more incisive editing would have saved the film, but it sure would have helped.
Writer-director Andrew Dominik worked on bringing this adaptation to the screen for over 10 years. The source material is deeply flawed anyway because it’s filmed as a dreamy fantasy – so unless you know the factual details of Marilyn’s life, you will be adrift. What’s fake and what really happened? You’ll have to find that out on your own.
For instance, her first husband, baseball legend Joe DiMaggio, is not referred to by name in the credits, only “Ex-Athlete.” To be fair, Bobby Cannavale is a fine embodiment of the slugger.
As her second husband Arthur Miller, Adrien Brody fares better and has the best scene when they first talk together. It’s well-established that Miller was captivated by her enthusiasm for ‘the work,’ and her knowledge of literature and characters. She had an intuitive sense of the material, but sadly, wasn’t allowed to realize her great potential.
Growing up with a schizophrenic mother (a terrifying performance by Julianne Nicholson), Norma Jean was sent to an orphanage. She endured so much hardship that we see why she had such massive daddy issues and just wanted to be loved. Young actress Lily Fisher is gut-wrenching as the young Norma Jeane.
Starting out as a model, Monroe transitioned to film – her first role was in the Oscar-winning “All About Eve” as the wicked George Sanders’ date. The studio system’s casting couch is nothing new, but the way Marilyn was brutalized by men in power is upsetting. Treated like a boy-toy and nothing more than a sexual plaything is quite unsettling, and when the film dissolves into porn-like scenes with her lascivious pals Charlie Chaplin Jr. (Xavier Samuel) and Edgar G. Robinson Jr. (Garret Dillahunt), it’s squirm-time.
(I’m wondering how long it will take Netflix viewers to turn off the film after those graphic sexual encounters take place). The sleazier things, especially the lewd JFK scene, are painful to watch, very unsettling.
The fantasy aspect is reason for concern, and after revealing she has a studio-ordered abortion, then she loses a baby through miscarriage, did we need a voice and image of the fetuses?
Dominik’s overly melodramatic and turgid script, which he describes as an avalanche of images and events, is muddled and messy, and does not serve the actress well. No one is depicted in a good light. (Although cinematographer Chayse Irvin’s work with stark black and white vs. scenes of technicolor is interesting).
The movie shows only fleeting snippets of joy, and yes, her public and private images are contrasted in such an uncomfortable way.
“Blonde” is a confusing, perturbing, grim film that does the tragic star a disservice and winds up more of a nightmare because of its fever dream elements. I will never watch this again, and I can’t unsee things I wish I could.