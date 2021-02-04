Streaming on Amazon Prime 2/5.
The Plot:
Greg Wittle (Owen Wilson) is struggling. He is recently divorced, he has just lost his job and he accidentally killed his boss.
Searching for solace at the bottom of a glass of whiskey, Greg meets Isabel Clemens(Salma Hayek).
Slipping Greg a yellow crystal into his drink, they embark upon a journey of discovery where nothing is quite what you think – and yet, it actually may be.
Kent's Take:
““Bliss” is an unusual look at the darker and lighter sides of life.
Greg meets Isabel, a stranger convinced that they are soul mates. Coaxing him with drugs and strange abilities, Isabel awakens Greg’s inner power injecting just enough doubt into his world as to make him question this reality.
Unlike most movies, this reality is grounded in fantasy rather than the other way around. As the story meanders back and forth between Greg and Isabel and Greg and his daughter Emily (Nesta Cooper) Greg’s ties and allegiances become strained.
Writer/director Mike Cahill uses an unusual narrative to give a unique perspective to addiction while offering perspective to the struggle. Cahill also uses subtle clues to flag us to the real story, one of addiction, but weaves them nicely into the story. Unfortunately, the narrative doesn’t quite grab the viewer leaving us with satisfaction, but little with which to linger afterwards.
Wilson and Hayek carry this film squarely on their shoulders. Hayek is solid but it’s obvious that she isn’t as comfortable in offbeat roles as Wilson. Wilson has always been skilled at playing a character who is disarmingly charming. His Greg leaps at the attention he recives from Isabel – especially when he hears her call him a soul mate.
Although this film does get a bit far-fetched, the message driven home is simple and true – life is a struggle for some and recovery begins with a single good decision.
“Bliss” is not perfect happiness, but, like life, makes the most of its imperfections to create a worthy film.
Lynn's Take:
A hot mess of a movie, “Bliss” travels between reality and computer simulation, but do we ever know what is real? And more importantly, do we care?
No.
Owen Wilson is Greg, a glum, recently divorced guy who goofs off at work and takes pills for an undisclosed ailment. His boss has been trying to get his attention, and certainly does when he fires him.
After a shocking development, he meets Salma Hayak’s difficult Isabel across the street in a bar, Plato’s Dive, and for the next hour and a half, we have philosophical drivel, a nonsensical love story and a bizarro world that alternates between utopian and dystopian.
The writer-director Mike Cahill, whose earlier low-budget movies, “Another Earth” and “I Origins,” put him on the indie map, has crafted what started as an ambitious sci-fi into a complex narrative that spirals out of control.
One can’t keep up with intentions – and why would you keep trying – because at every turn, characters leaps into the rabbit hole. They are on the street, then they are in paradise – it’s jarring and jerky.
“Bliss” is more like an abyss. There is so much confusing “Matrix”-like mumbo-jumbo and the main characters are irritating. Hard-shell Isabel is taxing and selfish, her motivations suspect and very often, cruel. She’s more loathsome than lazy Greg, who is just a tool.
And miscast. Wilson and Hayek do nothing for their careers with these unsympathetic roles. When they play with their powers, people get hurt – and that is painful to watch them derive pleasure from it.
Do we ever know the endgame here? “Bliss” is a superficial movie that aimed high, but its concept could not be executed in any believable way. I want 103 minutes of my life back.